Perimenopause symptoms getting out of control? From coffee enemas to IV therapy here's what I tried

Let me be honest. I never thought I’d be the woman wide awake at 2am, googling “natural menopause treatments” with one hand while fanning a hot flush with the other. But perimenopause crept up on me quietly, then hit with full force. Mood swings, broken sleep, low energy, and a general sense of being not quite myself.

As a nutritionist, I know how to eat well and move regularly. I’ve built a career around it. But when hormones begin to shift in midlife, sometimes clean eating and exercise alone aren’t enough.

I wasn’t quite ready for HRT, and I needed something deeper. Something that addressed more than just the physical. So I booked myself a series of treatments at The Farm at San Benito, a wellness retreat known for its holistic healing programs and medical-grade detox therapies.

What I found was something that surprised me. Treatments that were out of the ordinary, yes, but ones that left me feeling lighter, calmer, and more in tune with my body than I had in years.

Starting from the gut with colon cleansing

The first thing the doctors addressed wasn’t my hormones, but my gut. “Cleansing should start from the gut if we want to really jumpstart our journey toward healing ourselves,” Dr Mariam explained. “A clean body will facilitate our healing process, which is a built-in mechanism in each of us.”

I started with a coffee enema, which, while not exactly glamorous, left me feeling surprisingly refreshed. It was part of a series of colon cleansing treatments designed to clear out years of build-up and environmental toxins, including endocrine disruptors from preservatives, hormone-laced meat, plastics, and even thermal receipts.

After the cleanse, I had a rectal infusion using aloe vera juice. This, Dr Mariam told me, was to nourish the colon after it had been cleared. “The colon is one of the last organs to receive nutrients,” she said. “This ensures it gets what it needs to heal and function better.”

I’ve always believed that good health begins in the gut, but this was a whole new level of deep detox, and my body felt it in the best possible way.

Shaking out stress with neurogenic release

Next came a treatment I had never heard of before, but which turned out to be one of the most powerful: neurogenic release. It’s based on the work of Dr David Berceli and focuses on releasing stored trauma and stress from the body, especially the psoas muscle.

“In the animal kingdom, a prey that survives an attack will shake to release the trauma,” Dr Mariam explained. “Humans don’t do this naturally, so we carry stress in our tissues, which leads to long-term hormonal imbalances.”

Through a series of gentle exercises, my body began to tremble. At first I felt a little silly, but within minutes the shaking became involuntary, natural. It was as though I was wringing out tension that had been stored for years. Afterwards, I felt emotionally lighter, as if something deep inside had shifted.

Letting go emotionally with psycho-emotional clearing

I was guided through a session called psycho-emotional clearing. It was gentle and deeply personal. Using breathing, somatic movement, and visualisation, Dr Mariam helped me access and release emotional blocks that were affecting my energy and mood.

“When stress and trauma are stuck in the body, it creates hormonal imbalance,” she said. “Releasing that emotional weight is as important as detoxing the physical body.”

It was a reminder that healing isn’t just about supplements or nutrition. Sometimes the most powerful reset comes from within.

Breathing new life at the oxygen bar

After the deep internal work, I was ready for a lift. Enter the oxygen bar. With calming essential oils diffused through a stream of concentrated oxygen, it was the perfect reset. I sat, breathed deeply, and felt my nervous system slow down.

“Oxygen gives life,” said Dr Mariam. “But poor air quality and shallow breathing caused by stress leave us depleted. Oxygen helps improve mental clarity and vitality.”

After 20 minutes, I felt sharper and more energised. It was like the brain fog had lifted.

Boosting my glow with vitamin C

One of my last treatments was a vitamin C IV infusion. As someone who usually promotes food-first nutrition, I was curious to see how IV therapy would feel. The answer? Revitalising.

“Vitamin C is one of the nutrients our bodies can’t make on their own,” Dr Mariam explained. “And during times of big changes or stress, such as perimenopause, we need more of it. It supports immunity, protects against oxidative damage, and helps with collagen production.”

After the drip, I noticed a spring in my step and even a subtle glow in my skin. It felt like a youthful recharge from the inside out.

These aren't the average treatments

I didn’t come to The Farm looking for candles and massages. I came looking for answers, for balance, and for something more meaningful than quick fixes. And I found that in this combination of science, nature, and mind-body medicine.

Dr Mariam explained that these treatments were especially designed with women like me in mind. “We’re helping women reclaim their vitality. These therapies support the gut, the nervous system, the endocrine system, and the emotions. That’s what makes them so powerful.”

She was right. What I experienced wasn’t just detox, it was restoration. I felt clearer, lighter, and more connected to myself than I had in months.

My verdict

If you’re in the thick of perimenopause and feel like you're losing yourself a little, The Farm at San Benito offers something truly special. It’s not about erasing the symptoms overnight. It’s about listening to your body, resetting the systems that have gone off track, and embracing the midlife transition with grace.

Would I go back for more? Absolutely. I left not only with a calmer nervous system and a stronger gut, but with something more valuable: a deeper respect for what my body is capable of, and a reminder that healing takes many beautiful forms.