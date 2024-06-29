Meet Chris Martin lookalike kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow: Apple and Moses

Chris Martin is not only headlining Glastonbury with Coldplay, he's also a proud dad. The singer songwriter, 47, is the father of two now-grown kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

The former couple share Apple and Moses together, the latter having recently graduated from high school while his daughter is at college.

According to his ex-wife, Chris Martin brings a "sweet child-like spirit" to his parenting. She told People: "He has a real sweetness, and so he brings that to the way that he parents them… he's sort of gone a lot, he’s on the road a lot, but brings – it’s almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses

Here's everything you need to know about the couple's two kids

Apple Martin

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram May 14, 2024 of her daughter Apple Martin in honor of her 20th birthday

Gwyneth gave birth to Apple Blythe Alison Martin on May 14, 2004. When the couple named their daughter after the fruit, they immediately received backlash - but according to the actress, it was Chris's idea.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said one day, if it's a girl I think her name should be Apple", she explained to Oprah, adding: "it just sounded so sweet and it conjures such a lovely picture for me, you know apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical and I just thought it sounded so lovely."

Chris is certainly a doting parent to Apple, and in 2020 he shared how he embarrassed her at her first job in a clothing store.

"I just went to see her. And I thought I better buy something, so I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. She was at the check-out and there were two check-outs," he explained, but she wasn't best pleased to see him - mouthing for him to "get out".

© Instagram Many remarked how much Apple looks like French actress Brigitte Bardot

"I felt terrible so I moved to the other line, just holding my T-shirt, really scared of my daughter. I paid for the T-shirt and I bought her some fudge because she loves the candy fudge. So I said to the lady, 'Can you just give this to my daughter?' And as I was leaving, she shouted, 'I love you, Dad!'"

Nowadays, Apple is studying at Vanderbilt University - but like her dad, she's musically inclined. She co-wrote the song "Let Somebody Go" on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres album.

Moses Martin

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of Chris Martin with their son Moses Martin

Chris and Gwyneth then welcomed their second child, Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin, on April 8, 2006 at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

In 2024, Moses graduated from high school - rendering Gwyneth an empty nester, of which she said: "On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

"Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

As she celebrated his 18th birthday, Gwyneth said of her son: "I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor," before sharing: "I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80s and the French new wave."