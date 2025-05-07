What are Ozempic feet? All about the latest side effect of  GLP-1 medications

With anti-obesity injections like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound dominating conversations, it's no surprise the conversation around their impact is growing. From "Ozempic face" to "Ozempic mouth," rapid weight loss caused by these drugs has sparked a wave of unexpected side effects, and now, there’s a new term trending: Ozempic feet.

The phrase is gaining traction online after fans began speculating about visible changes to the feet of high-profile GLP-1 users, including Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey, based on recent photos.

Neither Sharon nor Oprah has commented publicly, but the growing interest has shone a spotlight on a little-discussed side effect that doctors say is real, and worth understanding.

© Instagram Fan's noticed Sharon's feet looked different on Ozempic

So what exactly is Ozempic feet?

Dr Scott Isaacs, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, explained the phenomenon as "sagging skin, reduced fat padding, and more visible tendons or veins in the feet."

Speaking to Health, he revealed that rapid, significant weight loss, especially when it’s medically induced, can affect fat distribution across the entire body, including areas we may not think about, like the feet.

"Fat doesn’t only leave the face and stomach," Dr Isaacs said. "When the body loses weight quickly, the fat padding in the feet can shrink too, leaving the skin looser and less supported."

© UCG/Universal Images Group via G Weight loss medications have various side effects

This fat padding normally acts as a cushion, absorbing the daily impact of walking, running and standing. When it thins out, it can feel like you’re "walking on bone," Dr Isaacs noted, which may lead to pain, discomfort, and even a change in how you walk. In some cases, this shift in gait can place added strain on other joints and muscles, potentially leading to further issues.

So is Ozempic feet dangerous?

According to experts, the change itself isn’t life-threatening, but it can interfere with mobility and quality of life. For some people, the pain or discomfort is enough to stop them from exercising, a crucial part of maintaining health and preventing weight regain.

Dr Karl Nadolsky, a clinical endocrinologist and obesity specialist at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, said that if foot discomfort becomes noticeable, it’s time to consult a podiatrist. "It’s not something to ignore," he said.

© Getty Images Ozempic feet can cause sagging skin, reduced fat padding, and more visible tendons or veins in the feet

"You want to preserve foot function, particularly if you’re increasing activity levels as part of a healthy lifestyle."

He stressed the importance of monitoring any physical changes in the feet, especially for those with existing medical conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

People with diabetes are already at increased risk for nerve damage, poor circulation and ulcers, which means changes in foot structure or pain must be taken seriously and assessed professionally.

Interestingly, this type of weight-loss-related transformation isn’t limited to the feet. Doctors have also identified similar changes in the hands, often referred to online as "Ozempic hands" or "Ozempic fingers." As with the feet and face, these areas show fat loss more visibly, giving the hands a more skeletal or aged appearance.

© Getty Images Weightloss drugs can also cause what is known as Ozempic hands. As with the feet and face, these areas show fat loss more visibly, giving the hands a more skeletal or aged appearance.

"This occurs because the hands, like the face and feet, contain minimal fat to begin with," said Dr Isaacs. "When that volume is lost, the skin may not contract quickly enough, leaving veins, tendons, and bones more pronounced."

But is it fair to blame GLP-1 drugs alone?

According to Dr Nadolsky, these side effects aren’t unique to medications like Ozempic."It’s a result of rapid weight loss, full stop," he said. "You would likely see the same thing in someone who had significant bariatric surgery or went through a dramatic diet-and-exercise transformation. It’s not exclusive to GLP-1 use."

The difference is the speed, and in some cases, the sheer amount, of weight being lost. Medications like Ozempic work by mimicking a natural hormone (GLP-1) that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. For people with type 2 diabetes or medically diagnosed obesity, these drugs can be life-changing. But when used without medical need, experts warn that risks may outweigh rewards.

© Alamy Many people are oping to use Ozempic to lose weight

"The people who benefit most from GLP-1s are those with severe obesity or obesity-related health complications like type 2 diabetes, heart disease or sleep apnoea," said Dr Nadolsky. "For these patients, the benefits of losing weight, lowering blood sugar, reducing cardiovascular risk, improving mobility, are far more significant than the cosmetic side effects."

That said, there are steps people can take to help minimise unwanted changes like Ozempic feet.

Slower, more gradual weight loss gives the skin more time to adapt, which may reduce the appearance of sagging or looseness.

Staying hydrated is key, as water helps preserve the skin’s natural elasticity and prevents dryness or cracking. Strength training is also essential, as building lean muscle mass helps fill out the skin and support overall body structure during weight loss.

Dr Isaacs recommends keeping an eye on foot health throughout the weight loss journey, especially for those with diabetes. "Report any changes, swelling, pain, numbness, or skin alterations, to your GP or specialist," he said. "Don’t assume it’s just the medication. Other issues, such as nerve damage or circulation problems, may be at play."

Supportive, well-cushioned footwear can also help relieve pressure on the feet and compensate for lost fat padding, he advises.