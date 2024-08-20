Sharon Osbourne's new appearance leaves shocked fans asking questions

Sharon Osbourne's latest appearance had fans doing a double take as they admitted they hardly recognized her.

The 71-year-old attended Taylor Swift's Eras show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday and recreated an iconic moment from a 2007 audition on the UK's The X Factor.

Sharon impersonated contestant Rachel Lester, a Welsh singer who claimed she was "10/10" and could sing "better" than Prince, Cyndi Lauper, and Madonna.

The video was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral, but it wasn't just Sharon's almost spot-on re-enactment that got fans talking.

Many took to the comment section to question whether it was actually Sharon they were watching because she looked so unrecognizable.

"If you didn't say that was Sharon Osbourne I would not have known that was Sharon Osbourne," one replied.

A second said: "Hang on. Is that Sharon Osborne? Why does her face look like that?" A third added: "I was waiting for Sharon in the video to appear."

Others quizzed whether Sharon was still taking Ozempic, a drug initially utilized for diabetes management but noted for its weight loss properties.

"I can't focus on anything other than Sharon's very gaunt face. Ozempic is killing people's looks," another user wrote. Someone else said: "Wth happened to her face?"

Sharon has been candid about using Ozempic but admitted in February that she is no longer taking it.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "I've finally become more accepting of my body, my looks. I'm through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff."

Sharon lost 42lbs in four months while on the medication and revealed she has struggled to gain back any of the weight she's lost.

"I lost three stone in four months. Too much," she said. "I now weigh seven stone and can't put on weight."

In March, she revealed that even doctors are stumped as to why she can't regain any weight in an interview with Woman magazine.

"The doctors can't figure it out," she shared, before speculating on the reasons behind her sustained weight loss. She suggested: "But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."

In January, Sharon revealed that she doesn't regret taking Ozempic – which she started in December 2022 – but she is now more focused on maintaining a healthy weight.

"Everything with weight with me was 'I want it now,'" Sharon said on the U.K. talk show Loose Women.

Sharon admitted that she always wanted to see results quickly but knew that wasn't possible until she started taking weight loss injections.

"I'm just an ordinary person who got lucky and I didn't take advantage of that," she added. "I never want to forget I am blessed and been really lucky in my life."

In August 2023, Sharon discussed the highs and lows she experienced while on the medication.

"You're not hungry, but for me—it's different for everybody—but for me, the first few weeks were [expletive, expletive] because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous," she said on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast.

"After a couple of weeks, it goes, and you're just fine. You feel fine, just not hungry."

