Sharon Osbourne makes dramatic weight loss confession after shedding 28lbs

Sharon Osbourne has been on a weight loss journey, shedding 28lbs through the use of the medication Ozempic, however the dramatic transformation has led to the star expressing some regrets.

Appearing on British show Good Morning Britain, the 71-year-old spoke about her concerns with the medication, saying it should not be used by "teenagers" and that she was now attempting to put weight back on. Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway, the star also admitted that she felt "nauseous the whole time" as a result.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne opens up about health episode

Speaking to the hosts, she explained: "I was just fed up of going back and forth with my weight constantly. I thought I've tried everything so I thought I might as well try it. I could do with putting on a few pounds. But at this point the way my body is, it's not listening. Ozzy doesn't like it. He thinks something is going to happen to me. It's too good to be true."

As a result of Sharon's weight loss, the star's facial structure has also changed, and she admitted during an appearance with her family on Piers Morgan's Uncensored that she hadn't wanted to go that "thin".

© Talk TV The star has spoken about her weight loss journey and her regrets

Despite achieving substantial weight loss, she admitted to experiencing daily nausea. Sharon, detailing her experience to E! News, said: "In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds, and I'm now under a hundred."

The mother-of-three emphasized her desire to maintain a healthier balance, as she feels being too thin is also not preferable. Sharon remarked on stopping the medication, saying: "It's just time to stop, I didn't actually want to go this thin but it just happened. I'll probably put it all on again soon!"

© Getty Sharon used the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic

During an appearance on The Talk in July, Sharon divulged her initial struggles with the medication and its side effects, emphasizing there is no magic solution to weight loss. "I was very sick for a couple of months," she shared. "The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever."

Even after stopping the medication, Sharon maintained her weight while resuming her regular diet, demonstrating the lasting impact of her weight-loss journey.

© Getty Images Sharon used to be a leading member on The Talk

Speaking to HELLO! about how Ozempic works, Doctor Sohere Roked, a General Practitioner with a specialist interest in integrative medicine, revealed: "Medication like semaglutide (under brand names Wegovy and Ozempic) can help to reset your metabolism.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy deliver challenging health update - 'I'm in a lot of pain'

MORE: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne share emotional family news years in the making

"These medications mimic the hormone produced by your digestive system in response to eating food and act on both the brain and the digestive system to regulate how full you feel after a meal."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.