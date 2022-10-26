The immunity boosting supplements this celebrity nutritionist swears by

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As we’re slowly transitioning our wardrobe from summer to autumn (we’ve already got the 100 denier tights out) this time of year also marks the start of cold and flu season – and after the last few years, one thing we all want to do is stay well this winter. One solution? Immunity boosting supplements, and we’ve got the celebrity nutritionist approved supplements you need on your radar.

Founded by A-list nutritional therapist and bestselling author Gabriela Peacock, GP Nutrition has created The Immunity Solution, a trio of supplements designed to keep you well and your immunity strong throughout winter.

The Immunity Solution, £40, GP Nutrition

This trio has been curated to support the body's immune response by carefully nurturing the gut microbiome, combatting internal and external stressors and providing powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection.

"The body’s immunity is a highly intelligent system that is able to recognise millions of pathogens (germs), distinguishing them from the body’s own healthy cells and destroying each one in a targeted response" explains Gabriela.

"There is an undeniable link between stress and increased levels of inflammation, as the stress hormone cortisol is believed to interfere with immunity, stimulating the release of inflammatory-inducing chemicals.

"Stress is a natural part of our busy modern lives, and while short periods of stress are normal, ongoing or chronic stress can take its toll on our immune system, as well as our general health.

"With more than 70% of the immune system located within the gut microbiome, maintaining good digestive health is an essential part of supporting the body's natural defence."

What’s in the immunity trio?

In the GP Nutrition immunity supplement bundle, you’ll find:

The Adaptogen, a potent daily dose of organic Ashwagandha, a powerful anti-inflammatory known to support disease fighting immune cells as well as managing symptoms of ongoing stress and anxiety as they arise, reducing any strain on the delicate gut microbiome.

How to take: Take one a day capsule a day, with a meal.

The Antioxidant, renowned for fighting free radicals in the body. 6,000 times more potent than Vitamin C, Astaxanthin helps to detoxify the body of internal and external stressors as well as minimising degenerative physical and physiological damage within the body.

How to take: Take one a day capsule a day, with a meal.

Feel Great Fibre, which works to support the good bacteria within the gut microbiome, strengthening the body's natural defence to fight infection.

How to take: Mix one rounded teaspoon of Feel Great Fibre powder in half a glass of cold water, stir and drink immediately.

The Immunity Solution, £40, GP Nutrition

