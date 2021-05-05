Carole Middleton's daily diet: what Duchess Kate's mother likes to eat

I think we'd all agree that the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge looks pretty fantastic for her 66 years. Just like Prince William's wife, Kate, Carole Middleton likes to keep active and enjoys a healthy diet.

The mother-of-three, who shares daughters Kate and Pippa and son James with her husband, Michael, leads a country lifestyle in Bucklebury, Berkshire. The famous grandmother is a successful businesswoman too, running her entertainment business Party Pieces.

So what does Carole eat in a day to stay looking so slim and radiant? Find out below…

What does Carole Middleton eat for breakfast?

Speaking to The Telegraph, Carole revealed how she follows a specific diet plan. She said: "I’ve recently gone vegan. Or maybe that should be flexitarian."

So with eggs and dairy out, we imagine her breakfast involves milk alternatives like almond or coconut milk, or perhaps a non-cereal option such as avocado on toast.

Carole is a stylish dresser like her daughters

Her daughter Kate is known to drink a nutrient-packed green juice in the mornings.

While Pippa told the i Newspaper: "My usual breakfast is either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.

What does Carole Middleton eat for lunch?

An article on MailOnline revealed that both Carole and Pippa follow the 'Sirtfood' diet.

Wondering what it is? Only particular foods are allowed such as blueberries, dates, capers, olive oil and rocket. Based on this information, we're betting plenty of healthy salads are on Carole's lunch menu.

In 2016, her daughter Pippa told HELLO!: "I've never done Dukan, attempted Atkins or exercised religiously seven days a week but I do believe in making healthy choices – keeping refined carbs such as white bread and pasta to a minimum, and sticking to sensible portion sizes."

The Middleton ladies follow healthy eating plans

What does Carole Middleton eat for dinner?

Like the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Carole likes to grow her own vegetables at home and encourages her grandchildren to get involved.

In an interview with Saga magazine, she said: "Digging for spuds is fun at any age," revealing that she also grows carrots, beetroot and onions.

"There’s no better way to encourage healthy eating than to allow your grandchildren to see how food is grown and let them pick their own," she added.

Carole likes to grow her own vegetables

Carole also recently revealed that her favourite room in the house is her kitchen!

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she explained: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house." As for appliances, Carole also shared that it is fitted with a traditional Aga oven, which means that the room is "always warm".

Cue lots of hearty family suppers like roasts. "I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

Sounds wonderful!