9 best probiotics for gut health - expert opinion & reviews

From improving your mental health to clearing your mind and strengthening your immunity, it all starts in the gut, according to experts. And probiotics for gut health are one of the must-have supplements for women, men and kids too.
So what are probiotics? Probiotics are a live bacteria or yeast that lives in and on the body and promotes tons of benefits, but there are factors which can destroy our natural probiotics - hence why probiotic supplements are necessary to give our bodies, and gut, that needed boost to function at optimum level.
According to the NHS website, probiotics can "help restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut (including your stomach and intestines) when it's been disrupted by an illness or treatment".
Probiotics - the expert opinion
What are probiotics?
According to dietician at Symprove, Dr Sammie Gill, has explained probiotics are a form of supplement, which contain live microbes and provide various health benefits.
Dr. Gill told HELLO!: "Probiotics are live microbes that when consumed, support the gut microbiome and offer health benefits. "They are often packaged as supplements, in liquid, powder or tablet form. While probiotics come in different forms, they also come in different strains and strengths too. Importantly, not all probiotics are equal and different strains do different things."
What are the benefits of probiotics?
There are multiple benefits to probiotics, from supporting your immune system, to gut health, and other health benefits. In recent months there has been growing conversations around gut health and your skin, as a bad diet or intolerances, as well as hormone imbalance, can sometimes show in the form of breakouts on the skin.
Speaking about the pros of probiotics, Dr. Gill said: "Probiotics can work in several ways when they reach the gut – for example, release of beneficial molecules (such as short-chain fatty acids), supporting the immune system (of which 70% sits along the gut), helping to weed out potentially harmful microbes and improving the gut lining.
Dr. Gill added: "There is good evidence for taking probiotics in certain scenarios, so it’s important to take a prescriptive approach. If you’re considering taking a probiotic, do your homework and choose one that is evidence-based."
How do probiotics improve gut health?
The main benefits of probiotics work to target gut health, which can speed up metabolism, calm inflamed gut that could leave you bloated and constipated.
Dr. Gill explained: "Currently, much of the research on probiotics lies in gut disorders, such as IBS. Although research is limited to date, people will often choose to take a probiotic as a type of 'insurance policy', almost as a preventative measure to support gut health."
Dr. Gill recommends following a plant based diet when taking the supplement. "For general gut health, there are other many things we can do. Work from the inside out is my advice – our gut health is central to overall health so target the gut microbiome with a nutrient-dense plant-based diet. Variety is key - a hallmark feature of a healthy gut microbiome is diversity. Focus on wholegrains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans and legumes.
"But, it’s not just diet, there are other key things we should be paying attention to. For example, sleep. It is underrated but so important. Driven by our internal body clock, our gut microbes have their own circadian rhythm, and this changes the shape of the microbial landscape over a 24-hour period.
"Therefore, it’s key to prioritise quality and quantity of sleep – aim for 7-9 hours per night, keep timings consistent, limit screen time in the few hours before bed and keep the room cool at night to mimic the drop in body temperature. Also, if you’re feeling mentally stressed, the gut will feel physically stressed and this can manifest as gut symptoms. This is because the gut and brain are intrinsically connected (labelled the ‘gut-brain axis’)."
Certain foods contain probiotics, but for those looking for another alternative, there are plenty of supplements to shop online. We have all the details on probiotics, from what they are, their health benefits, as well as the best forms to consume probiotics.
Holland & Barrett Live Friendly Bacteria with Acidophilus
Holland & Barrett Probiotics
Shipping: £3.49 or free when you spend £30
Returns: Within 30 days
How to use: Take 1 capsule a day with a meal
Editor's note: "With over 880 glowing reviews Holland & Barrett’s Live Friendly Bacteria is a firm favourite with shoppers.
"This creation uses three billion bacteria cultures across lactobacillus and bifidobacterium probiotic groups, while the addition of Acidophilus is a friendly bacteria in the gut, mouth and vagina.
"Shoppers say they make a "real difference" and "the best I've tried."
Optibac Every Day EXTRA
Optibac Probiotics
Shipping: £3.95 or free when you spend £25
Returns: Within 35 days
How to use: Take 1 capsule a day, ideally with breakfast
Editor's note: "The Optibac Probiotics comes in various creations from Every Day supplement, to Extra and Intimate for Women, so there is something to suit everyone’s needs.
"The Every Day variation in particular contains five billion bacterial cultures and FOS fibres, to complement your natural gut flora."
Seed DS-01 Daily Synbiotic
Seed Probiotics
Shipping: $10
Returns: Not specified
How to use: 2 capsules daily, ideally on an empty stomach
Editor's note: "The Daily Synbiotic is a two in one capsule in capsule supplement with probiotic and prebiotic.
"This unique creation has a prebiotic outer capsule, and probiotic centre, which works to target digestive health issues, skin health, as well as cardiovascular benefits.
"Need further proof? Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan."
Gallinée Skin and Microbiome Food Supplement
Gallinée Probiotics
Shipping: £3.95 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 30 days
How to use: Take 1 capsule a day, before a meal
Editor's note: "Gallinée’s supplement is a concentrated supplement with five billion live bacteria, as well as a blend of pre and post biotics.
"It is a gut-skin treatment, designed to make you feel and look good on the inside and out."
JSHealth Probiotic+
JSHealth Probiotics
Shipping: Free shipping from £35 spend
Returns: Not accepted
How to use: 1 capsule per day with water
Editor's note: "From supporting your digestive system to relieving constipation, these JSHealth probiotics get glowing reviews across the board.
"Shoppers have praised them for helping to relieve a bloated stomach to feeling "so much better" since taking them."
Solgar Advanced Acidophilus
Solgar Probiotics
Shipping: Costs vary
How to use: Take 1-2 capsule a day, preferably with a meal
Editor's note: "Solgar has a whole host of probiotics on offer, including daily wellbeing supplements, immunity, beauty and shape, digestion and much more.
"But it's the Solgar Advanced Acidophilus that has been recommended by Dr. Marie Drago as each capsule contains 500 million cultured strains to target gut health."
The Nue Co.Probiotic + Prebiotic
The Nue Co. Probiotics
Shipping: Free shipping with a £25 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
How to use: Take 2 capsules in the morning
Editor's note: "The Nue has a whole host of supplements to target different needs and ailments, including gut health, debloating probiotics, as well as pre and probiotics.
"The Nue Co.Probiotic + Prebiotic in particular is a vegan formula, which claims to be easily absorbed into the body to boost natural functions.
"Most reviews applaud it for lessening bloat and even clearer skin."
Symprove Daily Essential
Symprove Probiotics
Shipping: Free next day delivery
Returns: Within 14 days
How to use: One shot every morning on an empty stomach
Editor's note: "Symprove has a number of subscriptions on offer to shop to see you through one month to a year, and it turns out the annual subscription is the cheapest option so you will never run out.
"This formula is gluten free, vegan and dairy free, which makes it the perfect probiotic for those with any intolerances."
Bio-Kult Everyday
Bio-Kult Probiotics
Shipping: £3.95 or free when you spend £25
Returns: Within 35 days
How to use: Take 1-2 capsules a day, ideally with food
Editor's note: "Bio-Kult contains live bacteria to complement the existing gut flora naturally present in a healthy person’s digestive system, containing 14 live bacterial cultures to target the digestive system."