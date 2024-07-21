Vice President Kamala Harris makes dramatic speech after Joe Biden drops out: ‘Together we will fight’

In a dramatic turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris stepped into the spotlight after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection in 2024.

Joe, facing mounting pressure, officially made the announcement on Sunday, July 21, via a statement on X (formerly Twitter), endorsing Kamala as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Kamala, 59, responded with a heartfelt statement shared by the Biden campaign, expressing her gratitude and readiness to lead.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," she began.

"His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office."

Reflecting on her relationship with Joe, Kamala said, "It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau.

"We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. Beau would tell me stories about his Dad—the kind of father, and the kind of man he was. The qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity, his big heart and commitment to his faith and his family, and his love of our country and the American people."

Addressing Joe's decision to step aside, Kamala noted, “With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else."

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she continued. "Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Kamala concluded her statement with a rallying cry: “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Joe, 81, explained his decision to step down, stating, "while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." He added, "For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected."

He also praised Kamala, saying, "I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do—when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Later on Sunday, Joe further endorsed Kamala, calling her selection as his vice president "the best decision I've made." He urged Democrats to unite and rally behind her to defeat Trump, stating, "Democrats—it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

The announcement followed a tumultuous period for Biden, marked by a poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump on June 27 and concerns over his ability to secure a victory in the upcoming election.

Adding to the uncertainty, Joe recently tested positive for COVID-19 after an event in Las Vegas on July 17, though he is experiencing mild symptoms and self-isolating in Delaware.

Kamala, who made history as the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of Indian descent to hold the office of vice president, previously ran her own presidential campaign during the 2020 election cycle before joining Joe as his running mate. Her ascent to the Democratic nomination marks a significant moment in American politics, as she prepares to lead the party in a crucial election year.