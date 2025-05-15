Duchess Sophie's secret weapon for avoiding 'emotional tension' at 60

The Duchess of Edinburgh may have turned 60 in January, but she has barely aged a day since she married into the royal family in 1999, still sporting glowing skin and luscious blonde hair.

Aside from her appearance, Sophie clearly takes care of her long-term physical health behind closed doors, with the royal inadvertently revealing her key to a "calm" life and "emotional stability" during a recent outing.

During a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade, Prince Edward's wife was pictured waving a flag and clapping, drawing the eye to her health accessory.

Alongside her £595 Theory blush pink coat, Sophie wore a large white band around her wrist, which appears to be a fitness watch, largely considered to be a secret weapon for women over the age of 50. See what the experts are saying about the royal's health and fitness...

Midlife health secret

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured with a big white watch at the concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day

"Fitness watches are proving incredibly useful for women aged 50-60, providing more than step counts. Recently seen on the wrist of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, these smart devices help track vital signs that support better sleep, movement, and stress management," explained Joey Bull, Personal Trainer for online menopause hub Ivissa, before delving into the numerous health benefits.

"One key feature is heart rate variability (HRV) – a marker of how well your body manages stress. A higher HRV means your system is balancing exertion and recovery well; a lower HRV may reflect fatigue or emotional tension.

"Sleep often becomes lighter or more disrupted in this life stage, but how you move during the day strongly influences your sleep at night.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie (pictured at the VE Day military procession) doesn't always wear the watch

"While walking is helpful, guidelines recommend 150 minutes of aerobic exercise weekly, and studies also emphasise the benefits of short, higher-intensity efforts that raise your heart rate – even briefly. These trigger brain and body optimisation and support better emotional regulation, metabolism, and rest.

"Smart watches show whether you're reaching these intensity zones and help track your overall activity balance. But just as important is recovery," said Joe.

This would be especially useful for Sophie, given that she is juggling her busy schedule of royal engagements and her home life with Edward and their kids, Lady Louise, who is studying at St Andrews University, and James, Earl of Wessex. However, she does not wear the watch permanently, as it was not present during the military procession on 5 May or the thanksgiving service on 8 May.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh has shown off her sporty side in the past

"Firstbeat, specialists in physiological data, observe that short, deliberate recovery moments – after meetings, workouts, or unexpected stress – are key for regulating the nervous system and long-term health. Watches can signal when it’s time to pause and recharge.

"Wearing a fitness watch even for a few weeks provides a baseline of your habits. This feedback makes it easier to adjust your activity, rest, and mindset. Over time, women often experience noticeable improvements in sleep, fitness, and emotional stability.

"Ultimately, these devices aren’t about obsession – they’re about awareness. With better insight comes better choices, helping women in their 50s and 60s live healthier, calmer, and more empowered lives."

Sophie's fitness

© Getty Sophie enjoys running, cycling and pilates

Following a balanced diet is just one of the ways Sophie maintains her youthful looks and healthy lifestyle. The Duchess' solid exercise routine also comes in handy, explained Sarah Campus of LDN MUMS FITNESS.

The personal trainer previously told HELLO!: "Sophie engages in a variety of different types of exercise to maintain her physical fitness and health. She is an avid cyclist, jogger and horse rider - all these activities provide both cardiovascular benefits and enjoyment.

"Sophie also incorporates Pilates into her routine, enhancing her strength and flexibility…She does allow herself to enjoy some red wine, which aligns with the Mediterranean approach to balanced eating.

"By integrating this balanced nutrition and fitness routine, Sophie exemplifies a holistic approach to health and wellness at 60 and post menopause."