Sophie Wessex's heartwarming message from late Queen The Countess delivered a moving message from her mother-in-law

Sophie Wessex is currently in Malawi to mark World Sight Day, and during her trip, the countess shared an emotional message from her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.

OUCH: 13 dramatic horse injuries: King Charles, Sophie Wessex and more royal broken bones

Speaking of the country's elimination of the eye disease trachoma, Sophie said: "Last time I returned from Malawi, when I had travelled on [the Queen's] behalf, I told her all about my visit and she was so moved by the amazing work taking place here.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex surprises royal fans in a chic pink power suit

"This summer, before she passed away, she also knew that I was returning to Malawi and why.

SEE: Sophie Wessex beguiles in her most romantic dress yet

LOOK: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's 120-room mansion that's worth £30m – tour

"She knew of Malawi's achievement and was so pleased that this was made possible by the fund, with eyesight being its principle objective. She was so happy for Malawians."

Sophie was referring to the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust Fund, which provides financial support to help combat avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth including in Malawi.

Sophie Wessex spoke in Malawi

Countess Sophie is Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), a position she took following her personal experience with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor's rare eye condition.

DISCOVER: Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Wessex's surprising shared sporting passion

Lady Louise was born with a rare eye condition called esotropia, which caused one eye to turn inwards.

Sophie Wessex told Malawi residents on the Queen's joy

The now 18-year-old royal's eye condition compelled Countess Sophie to research blindness, a passion that led her to be named the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

She has raised awareness for several sight charities over the years, including Seeing Is Believing, blindness prevention charity Orbis UK and The Visions Foundation, which works to help people who are visually impaired.

Over one billion people live with preventable sight loss and in 2012, the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust (QEDJT) was launched, with the aim to end avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth and beyond.

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.