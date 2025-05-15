5 ways to fall asleep fast - and how to avoid 'dangerous' sleep deprivation 

For many, trying to fall asleep can often feel like a tedious chore.

Whether your brain is still slowly ticking away, your pillow suddenly starts to feel uncomfortable, or you can't quite seem to gauge the room temperature, there are so many factors at play affecting the quality of our sleep.

According to The Seep Charity, over 50% of British workers say they take time off work due to feeling tired. New data commissioned by the charity also found that 38% of workers admitted to forgetting things and being less productive as a result of poor sleep.

In a bid to seek out some much-needed tips and tricks, HELLO! spoke to author and sleep expert, Lucy Shrimpton.

© Getty Images Falling asleep can feel like a chore for many

The impact of hormones on our sleep

The quality of our sleep is significantly impacted by several key hormones, including melatonin - which helps to control our circadian rhythm - and cortisol.

Explaining the interplay between these different hormones, Lucy told us: "Melatonin, often called the ‘sleep hormone’, helps to control our circadian rhythm, signalling when it’s time to wind down.

© Getty Images Hormones have a significant impact on our sleep

"On the flip side, elevated cortisol, our primary stress hormone, can keep us wired and make it harder to fall or stay asleep. As we age, hormonal changes, particularly during menopause, can also disrupt sleep patterns. Fluctuating oestrogen and progesterone levels can contribute to night sweats, restlessness, and early waking, making sleep feel elusive just when we need it most."

How much sleep should we be aiming for?

Lucy argues that most adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night, but also believes that "many function better with closer to eight or even nine."

She added: "Sleep needs can vary slightly from person to person, but getting consistent, good quality rest is key to our physical and mental wellbeing."

© Getty Images According to Lucy, most adults need seven hours of sleep per night

Tips for a restful night

When it comes to dozing off, there are myriad strategies out there to ensure that we're best placed for a restful night. Aside from the hackneyed tips and tricks such as dimming lights and reducing screen time, Lucy informs us that there are five additional strategies which can help us to nod off quickly:

© Getty Images Scents like lavender can help to induce sleep

Shift your focus – instead of trying to ‘get to sleep’, focus on creating a restful state. The pressure to fall asleep can often make it harder.

Create a ‘buffer zone’ – allow at least 30 minutes of calm between your day and bedtime, without stimulation or responsibilities.

Nervous system reset – try deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or gentle yoga to help your body move into rest mode.

Mind dump with intention – jot down your thoughts in a notebook, not just to release them, but to actively signal to your brain that it's safe to let go.

Scent your space – certain scents like lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood can cue the brain for sleep through olfactory memory and association.

Things to avoid before trying to sleep

Aside from implementing new strategies, there are a handful of things we absolutely shouldn't be doing right before trying to fall asleep - and there's one that may surprise you…

According to Lucy, drinking stimulants like coffee and alcohol, consuming heavy meals, extended screen time and late-night workouts can disrupt our digestive systems and sleep cycles, and prevent our body from recovering, even if we're sleeping through the night.

© Getty Images late-night workouts can disrupt our sleep

"Stimulants like caffeine, alcohol, heavy meals, late-night workouts, or screen exposure can all keep your heart rate elevated during the night.

"This means even if you sleep through, your body might not be recovering effectively, leaving you groggy, irritable, or low on energy the next day," she explained.

Risks associated with poor sleep

"Chronic sleep deprivation isn’t just exhausting, it can be dangerous," Lucy told us.

"It increases your risk of serious conditions like heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and even dementia. Poor sleep also affects memory, mood, and concentration, which can lead to accidents or poor decision-making. If sleep issues persist for more than a few weeks, or if they're affecting your daily functioning, it's time to seek professional support."