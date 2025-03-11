Billy Joel, 75, shares heartbreaking news with fans after stage fall

Billy Joel has been forced to reschedule eight concert dates after undergoing surgery and physical therapy due to a "medical condition".

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Billy, 75, said in a statement to fans.

"I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

Recommended video You may also like Billy Joel's youngest daughters perform on stage with him in Cardiff

© Getty Images Billy Joel has rescheduled eight dates

Two of the eight shows were set to take place this June in the UK at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium and Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. They would have been his first in the cities in over 45 years.

He has also rescheduled shows in Detroit, Toronto, Salt Lake City, Syracuse, Charlotte and Milwaukee.

Billy is expected to make a full recovery after surgery and the coming months of physical therapy under the care and supervision of his doctors.

The surgery comes weeks after Billy fell on stage during a performance, leaving the crowd in shock.

© Getty Images Della Rose Joel, Billy Joel and Remy Joel perform onstage during the last show of Billy Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2024 in New York City

The "Piano Man" singer was caught on camera taking an incredibly painful-looking fall at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut in February after the singer threw his microphone stand before he appeared to lose his balance and slipped backwards, falling on his back footing.

He was helped back up by his band, and he continued the performance, before hobbling off the stage at the end. The Sun US was first to report the video.

Billy began his career in the 1960s and is best known for songs such as "Uptown Girl", "Tell Her About It" and "An Innocent Man," and he has won five Grammy Awards and been nominated for 23, and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1999.

© Taylor Hill Billy and Alexa Ray Joel perform at Madison Square Garden on April 26, 2024

He is dad to three daughters.

He welcomed Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. Model Christie and Billy met in 1983 in St Barts and they soon struck up a romance, marrying in March 1985 on a yacht on the Hudson River in New York.

Nine months later, they welcomed their daughter who is also a singer, songwriter, and pianist.

In 2015 Billy, then 66, married his girlfriend of six years Alexis Roderick, 33. They welcomed their first daughter Della, on August 12, 2015, and their youngest, Remy, on October 22, 2017.