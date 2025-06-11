Kelly Ripa's reluctant diet change that totally transformed her physique

Kelly Ripa has an incredible figure and works hard to maintain it through fitness and a healthy diet.

And while the Live Wire author doesn't deprive herself, she is also known for being disciplined - although according to her, husband Mark Consuelos is even more so!

As a result, Kelly took Mark's advice earlier this year ahead of the 2025 Oscars, and the transformation in just 72 hours was impressive.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa in her stunning Oscars dress - which fitted perfectly after her diet change

On June 9th's episode of Live, Kelly discussed her outfit choice for the Academy Awards - a vibrant floor-length fitted gown that cinched in at the waist. She was keen to be able to wear it with comfort, and without "side skin", as she admitted it was difficult to zip up.

"So right before the Academy Awards, I was having trouble getting my dress zipped up the side. It was a side-zip, the dress, and I kept getting zipped into the dress. I don't know if any women have experienced having your side skin zipped into your dress. It is a punishing thing…"

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly revealed she had listened to Mark Consuelos to help her with her diet change

Turning to Mark, she continued: "And you put me on a high, high protein diet." She went on: "It's the only time I've listened to Mark about my diet because I typically don't like to do what you're doing. I just find, you're like, way too disciplined. I can't live that way. But for 72 hours, I can live like Mark Consuelos so I lived like Mark Consuelos for 72 hours."

"I ate exactly like you told me to eat and that dress zipped right up, no side skin," she said. "And I looked super fit. Super, super fit. So thank you for that."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark at the Oscars

Mark went on to tell viewers that it was important to add fiber to the diet when increasing protein.

"It's really, really important. 'Recommended 25 grams of fiber per day for women, 38 grams for men.' So it's crucial for 'maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and may lower the rates of chronic disease such as diabetes,'" he said.

While Kelly praised Mark for his discipline, the All My Children alum is pretty good at following rules too. She cut out alcohol and sugar from her diet several years ago, and has a regular fitness routine too.

© ABC Kelly and Mark have been hosting Live together since 2023

When it came to giving up sugar, she turned to Dr. Daryl Gioffre - who wrote Get Off Your Sugar - to help her. The former Hope and Faith actress even wrote the foreword for Dr. Daryl's book and explained how he helped her understand her sugar cravings.

She wrote: "For years I had a candy drawer at home that I kept fully stocked and would dip into whenever I felt the faintest urge for sugar.

"I knew that sugar isn't good for you, but I figured that everybody needed to have some kind of vice, right? What was so bad about rewarding myself with something sweet?" She added: "What I didn't fully appreciate is just how addictive sugar truly is."