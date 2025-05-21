Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos tease major change on LIVE that will have impact on their personal lives

Last month, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos moved their show to a brand-new luxury studio, and now it seems they’re setting their sights on a new time slot for their hit series.

During Tuesday's installment of LIVE with Kelly & Mark, the couple revealed how their current airtime is negatively impacting their daily lifestyle routine. Mark shared with viewers that he went to the gym prior to filming the show in the morning, to which his wife responded was "so early".

© ABC/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos married in 1996

"What is going on with you? Who are you getting ready for?," she asked.

Mark then revealed that he "had to cancel" his original workout that afternoon because he made plans to play golf. "How you suffer for your craft," said Kelly.

Despite the 54-year-old claiming that "working out at 6 a.m. is great", his co-host begged to differ. "Working out at the time we typically work out is not great. Working out at 6 a.m. isn’t great. Do you know the best workout hour? Right now," explained Kelly.

© Disney via Getty Images The couple teased a change to their show

"It’s true. You have a cup of coffee, you have a little breakfast," agreed Mark.

In an attempt to back up her statement, Kelly said that "they’ve done studies on it". The talk show host then complained to LIVE's EP Michael Gelman about their airtime slot. "This job is interfering with my physical fitness, Gelman," said Kelly.

The couple then teased that they should "move the show".

"We should move it to, like, 11 o'clock," said Mark. "The View won’t mind, right?"

© GC Images Kelly revealed that the show's airtime affects her gym routine

Michael chimed in on the conversation and said: "That's a great idea." Kelly then shared that the change would be "perfect" for them. "That way we could still be physically fit and host the show," she added.

LIVE is nationally syndicated by Disney Entertainment and produced by WABC-TV in New York. Meanwhile, The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

New studio

In April, the show embarked on a major studio move to 7 Hudson Square after over four decades at their Upper West Side residence at 7 Lincoln Square. Filming now takes place at Walt Disney's brand new headquarters that, according to Kelly, is extremely large as she described it as "1.2 million square feet".

© Instagram The new studio

The first episode in the new headquarters took place on April 7 and unveiled the stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto New York's concrete jungle.

The building also boasts an outdoor terrace, wellness center, screening rooms, reading rooms, a bike room, and showers.