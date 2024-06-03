Kelly Ripa's son makes big change to appearance — what will fans think?

Michael Consuelos just turned 27 and he's got a fresh new look to go with his age.

The oldest son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will no doubt divide fans with his choice as they'd become accustomed to his appearance.

Recently, Michael has been sporting a moustache, giving himself a 70s vibe.

But after ringing in his birthday, the celebrity offspring decided it's time to shave it off and announced on Instagram: "The moustache is gone now."

The accompanying photo showed Michael walking down a dimly lit staircase and still sporting facial hair.

Fans will be eager to be reminded of what he looks like with it gone and they commented: "RIP to the stash," and "Noooo the moustache!"

In previous social media posts, Michael's fans have had mixed reviews on his look which he's been sporting as he works on his latest movie project.

The rising star will appear in the upcoming Lifetime movie Let's Get Physical which is executive produced by his parents.

Talking of the project, Michael told People: "I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny. Also, you know, it was offered to me — and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

He said his parents were hands-off, as "they're not homagers," and said he loved working with them.

"They weren't micromanaging everything," he said. "They trusted my ability to deliver what they wanted for the character. I'm very proud of it," he adds. "I'm proud that I got to work with them. Hopefully again sometime ... it was a real treat."

They're a close-knit family and on Michael's birthday on June 2, he was inundated with messages from his loved ones.

His younger sister, Lola, wrote: "Happy birthday to the sweetest soul in the whole wide world. You are the greatest big brother, we love you so much Mikey joe."

Kelly wasn't far behind with her own touching tribute to her firstborn, sharing a compilation of family home videos and photos, kicking things off with a look at the day Michael was brought home from the hospital for the first time.

His dad looked as proud as could be cradling a crying baby Michael, dressed in his hospital scrubs, and other emotional clips in the montage followed him to the present day.

Kelly wrote: "Happy 27th birthday to the founding member of our family @Michael.Consuelos! You got the ball rolling baby and we love you!" Lola also commented on the clip: "I'm sobbing."