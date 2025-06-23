Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Griffith-Robinson's 'big decision' at 50 - exclusive
Subscribe
Michelle Griffith-Robinson's 'big decision' at 50 - exclusive
HELLO! Second Act logo
Michelle Griffith smiling on the beach in an orange jumper© Instagram

Exclusive: Michelle Griffith-Robinson's 'big decision' at 50

The former Olympian spoke on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 hours ago
Share this:

Today sees the third episode of our Second Act podcast drop, and we couldn't be happier to share that Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson called in to HELLO! HQ to chat.

The 53-year-old, who says she's happier than ever, said ushering in her new decade was a joyous occasion as she finally got to grips with her health after years of struggling with menopause symptoms.

"I say to every woman out there, 'Fill up your toolbox'; it's about making small changes… but if you don't have the information, you don't know (what's happening)."

On her joy at turning 50, Michelle tells our host, Ateh Jewel: "This decade is rocking because I'm comfortable with who I am. I can honestly say in my 30s I wasn't quite that comfortable until I started therapy and met [my husband] Matthew, and in my 20s I certainly wasn't."

Michelle Griffith Robinson spoke about the importance of diversity in the menopause space © Lia Toby
Michelle Griffith Robinson is feeling more confident in her 50s

Michelle adds: "I'm thriving, not just surviving. I made a decision when I was 50 that I wasn't going to put up with stuff that I didn't need to. So, I'm placing my energy and finding my joy in life.

"You grow even more in your second act because you know who you are."

LISTEN: Michelle Griffith-Robinson shares her secret to a happy marriage

To hear more wisdom from Michelle Griffith-Robinson on lessons in love, how to manage your menopause and why you need to talk to your GP about your sex life, download The Second Act podcast with Ateh Jewel.

Sign up to Second Act for invaluable midlife advice and inspirational tales

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More