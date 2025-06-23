Exclusive: Michelle Griffith-Robinson's 'big decision' at 50

Today sees the third episode of our Second Act podcast drop, and we couldn't be happier to share that Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson called in to HELLO! HQ to chat.

The 53-year-old, who says she's happier than ever, said ushering in her new decade was a joyous occasion as she finally got to grips with her health after years of struggling with menopause symptoms.

"I say to every woman out there, 'Fill up your toolbox'; it's about making small changes… but if you don't have the information, you don't know (what's happening)."

On her joy at turning 50, Michelle tells our host, Ateh Jewel: "This decade is rocking because I'm comfortable with who I am. I can honestly say in my 30s I wasn't quite that comfortable until I started therapy and met [my husband] Matthew, and in my 20s I certainly wasn't."

Michelle adds: "I'm thriving, not just surviving. I made a decision when I was 50 that I wasn't going to put up with stuff that I didn't need to. So, I'm placing my energy and finding my joy in life.

"You grow even more in your second act because you know who you are."

