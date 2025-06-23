Bruce Willis' daughter comes under fire after sharing photos of dad: 'I made the judgment call'

Tallulah Willis shared an update on her family life over the weekend with a series of photos featuring her dad, Bruce Willis.

The beloved star was photographed holding his daughter's hand and embracing her in tender moments that most fans appreciated seeing.

However, Tallulah's post amid her dad's dementia battle didn't sit well with some.

One fan sparked a reaction from Bruce's daughter when they wrote: "I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable ! And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!"

Tallulah reacted to the message with grace when she responded: "Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."

She was inundated with messages from her social media followers who praised her for her response.

Bruce's dementia

© Getty Images Bruce was given a difficult diagnosis

Bruce's entire family, including his wife, Emma Heming, their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, have continued to support him during his battle.

They've put on a united front and shared candid updates.

Friendly exes

© Getty Images Bruce and Demi have maintained a good relationship

Demi was previously married to Bruce from 1987 until 2000.

Despite their divorce, the pair have remained fast friends since and focused on peaceful co-parenting for their children.

"They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact," Rumer revealed on Larry King.

Blended family

© Instagram They're all close

Demi and Emma are also extremely close, and she invited The Substance actress to her vow renewal to Bruce in 2019.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," the mother of two told Us Weekly.

"I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there."

© Getty, Instagram Bruce has two children with Emma

"She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn't do it without her," she declared.