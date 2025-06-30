Tallulah Willis shows devastating effects of 'severe anorexia' in brutally honest post

Tallulah Willis was applauded by her fans after sharing a candid post about her health on Sunday.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram with a lengthy message detailing some of the harsh realities of living with an eating disorder.

She posted several throwback photos of herself during her recovery and then added recent snapshots of her healthy self.

Losing her hair

© Instagram Tallulah shared a photos of herself during recovery

Tallulah began: "I wanna talk about when I was balding because of my severe anorexia."

She explained: "The first photos were taken in summer 2022 in Austin TX while I was at Driftwood recovery. I want to talk about how I for a long time in my life I would have seen those patches of bare skin blurring through sparse hairs as a badge of honor. ‘I was sick enough to make you look’."

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore then revealed: "While I was at driftwood I temporarily needed a wheelchair to walk because my leg muscles had atrophied so badly. I’m still working to build back the muscles decimated during those many many years."

© Instagram She said she nearly starved to death

Tallulah said her hair was "breakable and fragile," and she had to use a "thousand clippies to keep things in place," but they usually fell off because there was so little to grab hold of.

"I chose to crop some of them because for me this truly isn’t a stage to show off how I nearly starved to death (publicly!), but I think the photos serve as a teaching tool."

In recovery

© Instagram Tallulah says it feels amazing to have a healthy head of hair now

She confessed that she then went searching for "AFTER" photos which brought a huge smile to her face.

"These photos are from spring of this year," she explained. "I didn’t realize how comforting a big bun could feel like, how sexy it feels for your hair bounce a little when you walk. I didn’t value myself or my health but I am of the lucky who have made it to the other side.

"I made my disorder public and now it only feels right to make my recovery as well. I want to heal and hug and soothe every busy mind that’s out there still hurting. Keep going I love u all."

Speaking out

© Getty Images Tallulah has the support of her family including her sisters and mom

Tallulah previously revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2023 why she decided to speak publicly about her eating disorder.

"I very visibly was struggling with an eating disorder and because of the age of social media and that was very present and there was actually a tremendous amount of concern for me that I got on my Instagram."

© Getty She said it's important to speak out about her experiences

She added: "As I'm early in recovery in that, it's interesting to talk about it because I don't know if I had my full footing, I'm just trying every day.

"I wanted to talk about that because I felt like it was really important to share that it was very scary, that it was really hard."