I thought I was too old for a new career in my 50s - I was wrong

When Jo Glynn-Smith was made redundant from her global executive role in her late 40s, she was at a loss for what to do next.

After a glittering 20-year fashion career, followed by juggling multi-million-pound budgets for jewellery brand Pandora, Jo expected her next move would be along the same lines – and she's not alone in thinking she needed to stick to what she knew in her career in midlife - Google Trends Data reveals that the search "too old for new career" has recently risen by 207%, suggesting widespread work dissatisfaction – and a worry about forging a new path.

Struggling to find her direction, Jo decided to work with a life coach to suss out what made her tick helped, and the sessions helped her realise she wanted to try a total career reinvention in her 50s instead of staying on the same course - and now she wants to help others to do the same.

During an appearance on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast with Ateh Jewel, 52-year-old Jo reveals how redundancy was a positive turning point in her life, plus she shares her top tips on why 50 isn't too late to start again in a new career and why she has no intention of retiring.

Jo Glynn-Smith shares her advice for thriving in midlife

"I did not plan to find another career, but I have no plans to retire," says Jo, who recently launched The Ascent Associates to empower women into moving into the next stage of their career, mostly as they arrive in their second act of life.

"The work I did on myself landed on the thing that makes me happy, which is making other women feel amazing, confident and powerful. It's what I really, really love.

"Helping people move from a place of fear and lack of alignment with themselves to somewhere completely different is the most incredible privilege. I now wish I had done it 10 years ago, but I don't think I would have been ready then," she laments.

"The important thing that everybody should know about midlife, is that you come into yourself a little bit more. You've got experience under your belt, and maybe your time wasn't in your twenties, maybe it’s now."

Jo Glynn-Smith's tips on switching careers in your 50s

1. See redundancy as an opportunity

"People are terrified about redundancy and I have coached a lot of people through the process - and it actually is one of the best things that will ever happen to you. It sounds trite when you are in it, but losing your jobs makes you braver. You don't care anymore. So many people have been made redundant. Great people lost their jobs, fantastic people so [the mindset around it] changed."

Jo hadn't planned on a midlife career change

2. Plan a portfolio career

"I am coaching my 50-year-old clients into a portfolio transition. We are going to end up with people who will have five different careers, a portfolio career."

3. Invest in yourself

"You have all these years ahead of you, the same amount of time you already had (in work). I looked at my finances and it was a risk to spend money on coaching, but ultimately it was worth it."

Ateh and Jo talked thriving in midlife

4. Use your network

"The most amazing thing about being in your 50s is that so many of your friends are now in senior positions, so you have an awesome network and that's powerful – you've got to learn to use it."

5. Trust the process

"I'm giving myself a break and trusting the process a bit more. It takes time.

"Your age is your superpower. We get fed so much social media messaging about young successes and people who are building businesses at only 23 - that makes it feel so difficult and you feel like failing. But this is the important thing that everybody should know about midlife - you come into yourself a bit more. I personally feel more aligned with who I am now and I'm extremely determined."

To hear more wisdom from Jo Glynn Smith on how to successfully pivot your career in midlife, download the Second Act podcast with Ateh Jewel.