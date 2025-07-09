4 gut health mistakes you're making in your 50s

How much thought do you give to your gut health? Chances are, it doesn't cross your mind particularly often – but as we reach our forties, fifties and beyond, it becomes increasingly important – and more people are waking up to the need to care for our guts.

New research from Biotiful Gut Health shows that nearly 50% of Brits aged 55 to 64 are concerned about their gut health – and for good reason.

"As we get older and naturally become more vulnerable due to declining immune function, increased risk of chronic disease and less efficient nutrient absorption, we need to pay extra attention to our gut," cautions nutritionist and gut health expert Kristen Stavridis.

Kristen Stavridis shares her gut health advice

"The gut provides crucial support for our ageing bodies and overall health because it has a positive impact on almost every system in the body," Kristen continues. "Our gut supports immunity, sleep, bloating, mood, weight management and so much more."

Kristen adds that we need diversity in the gut microbiome to stay healthy, but this tends to reduce as we age, likely due to changes in lifestyle, such as diet and any medication we might be taking.

© Getty Images Our gut health can decline in midlife

Why does our gut change in perimenopause and beyond?

"Studies have found that female sex hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone influence the bacterial composition of the gut microbiome," Kristen explains. "As oestrogen levels start to decrease during perimenopause, this may impact diversity in the gut microbiome; women with sufficient oestrogen tend to have more beneficial bacteria than harmful bacteria present in their gut.

"Menopause has also been associated with lower gut microbial diversity, which can be an influencing factor in symptoms of constipation and unsettled tummies during menopause."

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Gut mistakes in midlife

"While ageing does impact our health and guts, there are several common lifestyle mistakes many of us are making that accelerate this decline – and 30% of people surveyed by Biotiful said they don't know how to support their gut," says Kristen.

Here she shares the mistakes we make in midlife that are damaging our gut health, and how to address them.

1. Lack of diverse foods

"As we get older, we can become set in our ways and stick to what we know. As a result, many of us don't eat a wide range of foods, especially plant-based foods.

"We should aim to consume 30 plants a week, including fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs, legumes, grains and teas to encourage more diversity in the gut microbiome.

© Tanja Ivanova A varied diet is good for gut health

"These plant-based foods are an excellent source of fibre, which is vital for a healthy gut. Fibre has been found to feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut, but it also aids regular bowel movement and prevents constipation. Next time you do the weekly shop, don't be afraid to be a bit adventurous!"

2. Neglecting probiotics

"Probiotic sources, such as Biotiful Kefir, contain billions of live cultures which increase microbial diversity in the gut.

"It's also naturally high in protein for maintaining muscle mass and bone health, and vitamin B12, which supports the immune system. Other probiotic sources which will support your gut health include yoghurt, sauerkraut, kimchi or apple cider vinegar."

3. Becoming a couch potato

"Juggling work and a busy life can mean that staying active falls down the list of priorities. While a night in front of the telly is sometimes tempting, regular exercise can help to reduce inflammation in the gut.

"Research has found that exercise helps with anti-inflammatory actions in the body through the production of short-chain fatty acids. Taking a walk after a meal is also a great way to aid digestion and avoid bloating or constipation."

© Getty Images We need to care for our guts

4. Not getting enough quality sleep

"Gut health and sleep are linked much more closely than you might think. The gut and brain are closely linked through the vagus nerve and neurotransmitters, which make up the gut-brain axis.

"The gut produces short-chain fatty acids, which impact sleep quality. The relationship between the gut and brain is bidirectional, meaning that when you get good sleep, it increases the chances of producing these fatty acids and vice versa. If you have an early start for work, aim to wind down and get to bed a little earlier – because good sleep helps a happy gut, and a happy gut helps good sleep."