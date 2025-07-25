Joanna Gaines' shares spectacular poolside snapshots with her five kids

Joanna Gaines showed off her athleticism in new photos from her family vacation with her kids — and their location looked positively dreamy.

The Magnolia Network star pulled off a yoga pose next to their infinity pool, with the blue ocean and palm trees as her backdrop.

She looked toned and poised in the first of a series of snaps from the Mexican family getaway.

Joanna went on to post several more stunning photos of her five kids in the pool, a sunset walk on the beach and a sneak peak at the beautiful food they were indulging in.

Family affair

All five of her kids joined them

While there wasn't a photo of Joanna's husband, Chip, he was likely behind the camera.

The couple are enjoying a well-deserved break with their children, Drake, 20, Ella, 18, Duke, 17, Emmie, 15, and Crew, seven.

Joanna showed off her yoga skills

They recently opened up about rules in their household during an appearance on Hoda Kotb's Making Space podcast.

Joanna revealed the one key rule is that you don't get a phone until you turn 13, which means the only one in the house without one at this point is Crew. But you also don't actually get access to the internet or social media until you turn 18, a privilege currently only Ella and Drake are afforded.

© Instagram They vacationed in Mexico

Getting into shape

In addition to raising their children and running a successful business and TV show, Joanna and Chip are also making time to put their wellness first.

At the beginning of the year, Chip confessed he'd been skipping the gym for years but decided to have his "butt kicked" by a trainer to "try and get into shape," at 50.

© Chip Gaines The pair are working on their fitness

Joanna has joined him on his quest and has been working out alongside him.

She shared a video of one of her gruelling workouts and wrote: "For the first time in our marriage, Chip and I decided to work out together. We started working w/ our friend @donsaladino in September and when he asked me to do push-ups on our first day I said, 'I can't. My back.'

"A few months in and I've never felt stronger. Today I did FIFTY push-ups! So I'm celebrating and putting this out there... I've let time, age, injury, and busyness be my excuse of why not to workout. I'm finally over the "it's too hard" hump and I'm ready to go! Who's with me?!"