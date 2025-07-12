Kelly Osbourne delivers blunt response to claims dad Ozzy is 'dying'

Kelly Osbourne is taking no prisoners when it comes to addressing claims that her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, is "dying".

The 40-year-old delivered a harsh response to people who have created viral AI videos of Ozzy, saying that he doesn't have long left to live.

"He's not dying"

On Friday, Kelly addressed the videos and made it clear that Ozzy isn't going anywhere just yet.

"So, there's this video going around on social media and it's supposed to be of my dad and it's AI," she said on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Kelly said Ozzy 'is not dying'

"And it has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something and it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.'"

She added: "What the [expletive] is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this? He's not dying!"

Kelly also took the opportunity to slam reports that Ozzy and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, have a "suicide pact".

© Getty Images Kelly said Ozzy and Sharon don't have a 'suicide pact'

Sharon said in a 2007 interview that she had already warned her children that she would end her life by assisted suicide, if necessary.

"Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision," she told The Mirror. "We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains."

She added: "If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it – we'd be off."

© Getty Images Sharon said she believed in assisted suicide

Ozzy confirmed in 2014 that if he had a "life-threatening condition", he would be open to physician-assisted suicide.

In 2023, Sharon said that euthanasia was "still a plan" for the couple during an episode of The Osbournes podcast.

"Do you think that we're gonna suffer?" she said. "I don't want it to actually hurt, as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So, if you've got mental and physical, see ya."

© Getty Images Ozzy claimed he would be open to physician-assisted suicide

However, explaining the truth behind Sharon and Ozzy's claims, Kelly said it was all an attention-seeking ploy.

"I don't know what side of the bed I woke up on today, but I woke up on a [expletive] I'm gonna [expletive] you up and fight you day," she raged.

"Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was [expletive], my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop!"

© Instagram Kelly said Sharon and Ozzy were just seeking attention

Kelly's rant comes after Ozzy played his final gig during a reunion with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5.

Despite being seated for the performance due to his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy's set went down a storm with fans.

And even though he may not have plans to perform live again, he is still keeping busy, as he announced this week, he is writing a memoir titled Last Rites, set for release in October.

© Getty Images Ozzy is writing a new memoir

Ozzy confirmed the news via Instagram, reposting an article that reported the exciting update. It marks his second memoir after the release of I Am Ozzy in 2010.

According to the synopsis, the book will focus on Ozzy's health battle in recent years, as well as his family life and marriage to Sharon, and his incredible final performance at "Back to the Beginning".