Joanna Gaines leaves son horrified as she shows off fit physique in workout video

Joanna Gaines proudly displayed the results of her new workout regime on Instagram over the weekend, but her son wasn't so impressed.

The Magnolia Network star looked in great shape as she completed press-up after press-up in the home gym.

However, Joanna's dance moves and choice of tune left 19-year-old Drake cringing.

Joanna picked "Coming in Hot" by Lecrae and Andy Mineo as her workout music.

After she posted the clip on social media, Drake was one of the first to comment, simply writing: "Mom no..."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip are working out together

Fans found his quip hilarious and posted crying with laughter emojis as Joanna had clearly embarrassed her first-born.

Joanna on the hand, is overjoyed at her progress in the gym and explained her new-found passion in the caption of the post.

© Instagram Drake is Joanna's oldest child

"For the first time in our marriage, Chip and I decided to work out together," she wrote about her longtime husband. "We started working w/ our friend @donsaladino in September and when he asked me to do push-ups on our first day I said, 'I can't. My back.'

"A few months in and I've never felt stronger. Today I did FIFTY push-ups! So I'm celebrating and putting this out there... I've let time, age, injury, and busyness be my excuse of why not to workout. I'm finally over the "it's too hard" hump and I'm ready to go! Who's with me?!"

Joanna looked toned and fit, showing off her muscular arms in a sleeveless T-shirt and figure-hugging joggers.

© Getty Images Joanna has been thrilled with the results of her fitness regime

It's impressive that Joanna has managed to carve out time in her busy schedule to get fit as she's not only a successful businesswoman but a busy mom to five kids.

In addition to Drake, she and Chip are parents to Ella, 18, 16-year-old Duke, 15-year-old Emmie Kay, and Crew, six.

Joanna spoke to People about their decision to prioritize their wellbeing.

© Roy Rochlin The couple have five children

"I told Chip, we need to do something to make us stay strong," the mom-of-five revealed. "And so we just got into this, and it's a totally different thing for us. We've never worked out together before and now we do."

For the purpose of their new journey, they were able to create what she described as a "tiny home gym" in their Waco home and work with a virtual trainer. "It's just us pushing each other and holding each other accountable."

She added: "It's been this whole other thing, and it feels good to do it. So it's been fun — we've done so much together in the past that it's like this whole new stage in our marriage."