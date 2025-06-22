On Saturday, June 21, it was a celebratory moment for the Gaines family, as they got to celebrate the birthday of the youngest of the brood, Crew.

Joanna and Chip Gaines' youngest turned seven years old over the weekend, and alongside what must've been a fun, private family celebration, the mom-of-five shared the sweetest tribute to her boy.

On Instagram, the 47-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur posted several photos from seven years ago, the day Crew was born, including a shot of him being held aloft by a doctor for the first time, the doting mom gazing over him, and also being doted on by his siblings.

© Instagram Joanna marked Crew's 7th birthday with photos flashing back to his birth

However, one photo made the biggest impression, that being a snap of Joanna and Chip's four older kids, Drake, Duke, Ella and Emmie, standing outside the hospital door, ears pressed to the room to ensure their mom and newborn baby brother are okay.

"Seven years ago today. Happy birthday to our beautiful little boy," Joanna simply captioned the post, inundated with comments like: "One of my favorite pics is them listening at the door for him."

Another one of her followers penned: "Crazy that it has been 7 years already. Happy birthday to your little guy!" with a third adding: "Happiest birthday wishes to schweet Crew! What precious moments captured and shared in this post. The kiddos on the outside of the door…such a lovely snapshot of sibling anticipation."

© Instagram She captured her older kids' anticipation surrounding the arrival of their baby brother

Crew may be the youngest of his siblings, but he has a special relationship with his mom and, at least, her fanbase, given he's the one who makes the most frequent social media appearances and was born just after their run on Fixer Upper ended.

Most recently, Joanna penned a note reflecting on her relationship with her son and his adventure-seeking and curious ways for an installation of the Magnolia Journal. "I've learned to savor this age, this sacred season of childhood when kids wear curiosity and confidence like their birthright."

© Instagram The seven-year-old often makes appearances on his parents' social media, conversely to their private older kids

She wrote: "I witness the way he gives himself over to a sort of wild love for adventure whenever nature's at his feet. His eyes, though, are where I pause the longest. They tell me that he is content, completely, with what and who he sees."

Speaking specifically of an old photo she'd uncovered of Crew and Chip, 50, out on a boat, looking into the water with the sun streaming down on them, she added: "Reflections, by their very nature, need light to exist. So that's the best we can offer Crew, and all of our kids: a spot beneath the sun."

© Instagram "I witness the way he gives himself over to a sort of wild love for adventure whenever nature's at his feet."

"I can't control what may cause them to shrink up just like I can't stop my own instinct to make myself small," Joanna continued. "But I can point them back to light when they’ve wandered too far, back to their God-given purpose."

"For Chip and me, that looks like encouragement and accountability. It looks like applauding moments of authenticity and being unbending in moments of unbelief. And it looks like quiet mornings out on the boat, waiting for the light to break through the shadows, expectant for what it has to show us."