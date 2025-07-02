Tammy Hembrow’s nutrition brand has landed in the UK: everything you need to know

When Tammy Hembrow burst onto the social media scene in 2013, her perfectly toned physique is what reeled fans in – but they stayed for how relatable and authentic she is.

The 31-year-old shares insights into her life as a cool-girl influencer and mum-of-three to son Wolf, nine, daughter Saskia, seven, and toddler Posy, three.

With 17 million Instagram followers and three businesses under her belt, it’s safe to say that Tammy’s vulnerability online has been a winning strategy for the last decade.

However, hailing from the Gold Coast, Australia, it hasn’t been particularly easy for British fans of the fit-fluencer to shop her products… until now.

Tammy’s nutrition and supplement brand Selfish – which she founded with her two sisters on the premise of it being for women, by women – has finally arrived in the UK. Ladies, remain calm.

Tammy teamed up with her sisters Amy and Emilee to create a wellness brand that spoke directly to women’s real, everyday needs.

Women’s needs have long been overlooked in the fitness and health space – which is a struggle many of us know all too well – due to archaic ‘one-size-fits-all’ attitudes.

© Selfish "Fitness is knowing your best is enough and that giving your best to others, starts with being selfish" - Tammy Hembrow

And with Tammy’s USP in the social media arena being her love for fitness, she’s connected with countless women who felt overlooked or intimated by protein brands. Through this, the concept of Selfish was born.

Alongside her sisters, she’s also spent years trying products that fell short on taste, texture or ingredients, and the trio knew they could create something better.

Since its debut Down Under last month, Selfish has swiftly earned a reputation among wellness insiders for its uncomplicated, no-nonsense take on nutrition.

Lucky for us British ladies, the dynamic new range, which focuses on five pillars of energy, hydration, gut health, protein and recovery, has now landed on our shores.

What's in the Selfish range?

The Selfish ethos is powerful in its simplicity: it wants women to be selfish (the clues in the name, we guess) by empowering us with tools to properly nourish our bodies – no nasties included.

Among the offerings is protein powder to be mixed with either milks or water, electrolyte powder for recovery and fast hydration, a gut health powder and juicy pre-workout powder with BCAAs for performance, stamina and focus.

What’s the science behind Selfish?

What sets Selfish apart is its focus on research-backed ingredients. It incorporates familiar and proven actives (such as green tea extract, electrolytes, probiotics, and plant proteins) all carefully selected to support gut health, energy, hydration and muscle recovery.

Equally important is what the brand omits: artificial colours, synthetic sweeteners, and heavy or gritty textures. The natural and clean flavours result in effective formulas that we'll genuinely anticipate taking.

What has Tammy said about her nutrition brand?

“Fitness isn’t just about hitting PB’s or dropping dress sizes,” she says. "It’s about showing up for you: taking what you need and leaving guilt behind. It’s knowing your best is enough and that giving your best to others, starts with being selfish.”

