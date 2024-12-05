Willie Nelson reveals the secret to going strong at 91 — and it's the same breakfast as Princess Kate

Willie Nelson is still going strong at 91 – and it turns out, it's all thanks to this one-ingredient breakfast. Oatmeal.

In an interview with Southern Living, the outlaw country singer shared how he tries to eat "sensibly" and that it starts with the first meal of the day.

"Actually, if you want to know the truth, about all I eat is oatmeal in the morning," he said.

Willie is in good company, as it turns out the Princess of Wales is also reportedly a fan of the breakfast food, which helps her to keep an enviable physique.

© Justin Sullivan Willie is still going strong thanks to oatmeal

Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green explains that oats are jam-packed with soluble fibre, making us feel fuller for longer. According to Charlotte, that can then help us to "curb those mid-morning or late-night cravings, making it easier to stick to a lower calorie intake across the day".

"The complex carbohydrates in oats provide a steady release of energy, keeping you fuelled and satisfied - no sudden spikes and crashes that often lead to reaching for unhealthy snacks," she adds.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales is thought to eat oatmeal every day

It's unclear if Willie likes to add anything to his oatmeal but the wonderful thing about oats is that you can enjoy them any way you like, although ideally with a source of protein.

"Including protein with carbs can help mitigate the impact of carbs on blood sugar levels. It slows down the absorption of glucose, preventing rapid spikes and crashes, which is crucial for those with anxiety, insulin sensitivity or diabetes," she said.

Look inside the 5 foods royals love to eat

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Kamala Harris speaks with Willie (C) and his wife Annie D'Angelo

For Willie, he also likes to eat eggs, another food full of healthy fats that can keep you full for longer.

"I don't think you could fix 'em any way I wouldn't like 'em. I eat them raw," he said.

No self-respecting Texan wouldn't also enjoy some chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy, as he added, but while the Country music legend has previously battled Emphysema and COVID-19, he continues to tour the country as if he was a man half his age.

© Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson as The Highwaymen

In November he released his 76th studio album, and revealed that he's actually "not worried" at all about death.

"I'm 91 plus, so, you know, I'm not worried about it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t hurt anywhere. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying. And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story," he joked

Willie is the only remaining member of The Highwaymen, a Country supergroup also starring Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. The latter passed away aged 88 on September 28, 2024.