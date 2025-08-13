Strictly star hospitalised following 'scary accident' – weeks before 2025 series

We're all looking forward to the return of Strictly Come Dancing next month, but on Wednesday, professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova revealed that she'd been hospitalised.

Uploading a selfie from a hospital bed, the Ukrainian-born dancer revealed that she had been injured following a training accident in which she had "landed on her back". Speaking about the incident, Nadiya shared: "Well… where do I start? What a 24 hours! Thank you so much for all the messages, love and support. I just wanted you to know that I am ok.

"I had a fall in training yesterday and landed on my back. I was really worried for a while and I was so thankful to the Strictly family and medical team who really looked after me. The staff at the hospital were so kind and caring."

She continued: "I'm smiling in the picture but it was really scary and there were a few tears as I had to lie still for hours but I was given the all-clear after an x-ray and allowed to go home. I've got some physio today, but I will be back on that dance floor soon and I'll be ready to shine and sparkle in the new series of the biggest show on TV."

© Instagram Nadiya updated fans from her hospital bed

It's unclear how serious Nadiya's injury is and whether she will be able to dance with a celebrity on this year's series.

The mother-of-one was supported by her fans, including Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who penned: "@nadiyabychkova, my heart dropped when I heard! So grateful you're okay. Take all the time you need, we need you shining and sparkling on that floor soon! Sending you all my love."

© Guy Levy Nadiya has been a beloved member of the Strictly family for years

A second added: "So glad you are OK. Rest up and take all the time you need," while a third commented: "Ahhh girl, so so glad you’re okay and safe though! Please take care of yourself."

Strictly 2025

If Nadiya is forced to drop out of the series, she won't be the only professional missing the show, as fan favourite Gorka Marquez confirmed that he won't be dancing with a celebrity this year.

The father-of-two revealed that due to his position as a judge on Bailando Con Las Estrellas, the Spanish version of the BBC show, he wouldn't be able to devote the necessary amount of time. However, he did confirm that he would still be appearing in group numbers.

© Instagram / @gorka_marquez Gorka won't be partnered with a celebrity this year

The cast is currently taking shape with plenty of big names. So far, it's been announced that Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Love Island champ Dani Dyer, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will be taking to the iconic ballroom.

Joining them are EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, podcaster George Clarke, Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, former England rugby star Chris Robshaw and actress and model Ellie Goldstein, the latter of whom will make history as the first person with Down syndrome to compete on the show.