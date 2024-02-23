Amy Dowden shares joyous news following cancer treatment: 'No evidence of disease'

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared positive news after undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Sharing the joyous news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, the 33-year-old wrote: "NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!"

The star revealed this wasn't an all-clear, continuing: "I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have. To my family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups.

© Instagram Amy shared the joyous update on Friday

"Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I'll be taking the next few months to heal and recover. I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever! Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves. It's time to look ahead after what’s been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn’t expect! Dance floor I’m coming for you! Welsh love, always Amy x."

The update comes after the Caerphilly-born dancer completed eight rounds of chemotherapy at Good Hope Hospital's Sheldon Unit in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. "We are finally here – I've cried all morning," she told fans at the time as she prepared to ring the bell signifying the end of her treatment, adding: "It's been tough... but I'm so much stronger than I ever knew."

© Amy Dowden/Instagram The Strictly star has been candid about her health journey

Amy shared her breast cancer diagnosis exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in May 2023. Sharing a glimpse inside her health journey, she revealed how she discovered a lump in her right breast, the day before she and her husband Ben Jones jetted off to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon.

Since her diagnosis, Amy has been incredibly vocal about the endless support she's received from her husband Ben and her Strictly Come Dancing family. Reflecting on the support of her Strictly co-stars, Amy recently told us: "The pros have been amazing… They all told me how they would be there every step of the way until I join them on the dancefloor again."

© Instagram Ben has been Amy's biggest cheerleader

Musing on her husband's support, Amy added: "Ben only hears the positive and then he only talks about the positive side of things". During a chat with Women's Health UK, meanwhile, she added: "He's been through so much with me with my Crohn's but I guess, like, nothing will ever break us now.

"If I mention something once, he'll buy it, or if it's a food I want, he's cooking it."

© Getty Images The couple exchanged vows in 2022

While the dancer was unable to compete in the latest series of Strictly, she did make a handful of brief appearances, including one where she made the "tough" but "empowering" decision to appear without a wig.

WATCH: Amy Dowden makes incredible return in pro routine

And when asked about her progress, Amy spoke about her desire to return to the show on a more permanent basis, saying: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"