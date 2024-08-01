Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso make rare red carpet appearance with all 4 daughters

Matt Damon is one lucky man as his family and wife of 19 years, Luciana Barroso, joined him at the premiere of his new film, The Instigators, which she produced alongside her husband.

The adorable family walked the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday, dressed to the nines as they celebrated the upcoming release of the heist film, which also stars Casey Affleck.

Matt looked dapper in a beige suit paired with a white shirt, but Luciana was the real showstopper in a simple white dress and a bold red lip, looking like a movie star herself. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings, a black YSL clutch, black heels, and her long, wavy hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck’s new film The Instigators

The couple's three daughters, Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13, as well as Matt's stepdaughter Alexia, 24, joined them on the red carpet in a rare appearance.

The Apple TV film is slated for release on August 9 and follows a heist gone wrong and two robbers [Matt and Casey] who go on the run to avoid capture. Director Doug Liman, who also directed Matt in The Bourne Identity back in 2002, called it the "anti-Ocean's [Eleven]" movie for its subversion of the genre in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

© John Nacion Matt Damon and family

Matt told ET how Luciana came to produce the project, explaining that after he initially turned it down, co-star Casey Affleck brought it to Luciana, who fell in love with the script.

"Casey likes saying she is the smart one in the couple, and he's not wrong," he told the publication.

© John Nacion Matt and Luciana produced the film together

This is the first time the couple have collaborated, and Matt couldn't help but gush about his wife's hard work on the film. "She's been reading every script and watching every cut of every movie for 21 years. This is the first time we ever kind of codified it," he said.

"She didn't even want to take the credit. She was there every day, she was doing all this work on the script, and then she was like, 'Nah, I don't want to take the credit.'"

© Michael Loccisano The Instigators also stars Casey Affleck

He continued, "The other producers on the movie, at the end of the movie -- and I had nothing to do with it -- they came of their own volition [and said], 'If you're not taking credit, we're not taking credit'. [It was] very sweet. She succumbed and took the credit."

Working together is not the only change in Matt and Luciana's life recently; their daughter, Isabella, is leaving for New York University this fall.

© Getty Images Isabella will attend New York University in the fall

The 53-year-old actor opened up to E News! about her big move, admitting that he consulted his friends to help deal with it. "It's a lot," he said. "It's a surreal kind of time, and the way it operates in your life, the older you get because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday."

Isabella is Matt's toughest critic; he revealed to the publication in 2021 that "If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it. If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass." Here's hoping that her parents’ project will pass the test!