Pink calls out husband Carey Hart over fresh health update

Pink and Carey Hart's relationship is one of deep love and appreciation, but also good natured ribbing and the willingness to playfully one-up each other.

Pink, 45, and Carey, 50, have been together for over two decades, first meeting in 2001 before tying the knot in 2006. Despite a brief separation, they were able to reconcile and remain together, even welcoming two children.

The couple highlighted their playful relationship on social media with the former professional freestyle motocross competitor's latest post.

Carey revealed that he'd recently suffered an injury, having torn his bicep, but was still keen on maintaining his active lifestyle and pushing through the pain.

With a photo of his gym setup, including a massive punching bag, he wrote: "Torn Bicep. This [expletive] sucks. No excuses, get it done. It's easy to make an excuse, and throw in the towel. You got this, rise above. Have a great week, everyone."

While his followers inundated him with supportive messages asking him to "get well soon," the "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" singer clapped back instead with: "Or maybe take a rest," and a laughing emoji. Carey quipped in return: "Not a chance."

© Instagram Carey shared a glimpse of his gym after sustaining an injury

On January 7, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, each penning a tribute to the other with cute photographs spanning the years. Carey wrote: "19 years married today to this amazing woman."

"For over 20 years we've traveled the world, made a family, and created amazing memories & life together. Not bad for a couple kids who weren't expected to amount to anything. You are like a fine wine, and I love you."

Pink in turn penned: "19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren't sure we even believed in. I'm so glad we did. I've been with you longer than I haven't."

© Instagram "19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren't sure we even believed in."

She continued: "You've been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again. I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever."

The couple first met in Philadelphia at the 2001 X Games, and they began dating soon after. In 2005, with the help of a pit board during one of his races, Carey proposed to the Grammy-winning singer.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on January 7, 2025

They tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006. In February 2008, however, they announced their separation after two years of marriage. August of that year proved to be pivotal for their relationship.

Carey's brother Tony died due to injuries sustained during a motocross competition, which Pink supported him through. She also dropped her single "So What" that same month, based on their separation. He appeared in its music video, and it became one of her biggest smash hits.

© Getty Images The couple first met in 2001 and tied the knot in 2006

The following year, they announced that they were back to "dating" and after going to marriage counseling, Pink confirmed in April 2009 that they were back together. They now share daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, eight.