What actually is burnout? Doctors reveal 'warning signs' that lead to the 'nervous system shutting down'

Everyone needs downtime and a break once in a while. Summer is often the perfect opportunity to turn the 'out of office' on, head abroad or to the coast, and switch off from the stresses of everyday life.

But for those suffering from burnout, that 'switch off' becomes impossible. Not only that, but those who are truly burnt out aren't going to immediately feel better after just seven days of annual leave.

Needless to say, it's a condition that requires a lot of thought, care and attention. So, what exactly is burnout? Is it simply stress? Or is there more to the story?

HELLO! spoke to a range of experts and doctors in the field who offered their take on defining the phenomenon, how to spot it and how to overcome it.

Defining burnout: what is it?

The first point of call for tackling burnout is to have a clear understanding of what it is.

According to Michelle Robinson Hayes, MBACP, mental health trainer and preventative services lead at Vita Health Group, the World Health Organisation officially recognised burnout in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) as an "occupational phenomenon."

She told HELLO!: "In the ICD, burnout is defined as a 'syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed'.

"It is 'characterised by three dimensions: feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and reduced professional efficacy. Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context.'"

© PeopleImages.com - Yuri A A burnout is when stress symptoms become critical

Speaking more broadly, Dr. Sarah Boss, Clinical Director, psychiatrist and psychotherapist at The Balance Rehab Clinic, told HELLO!: "Burnout is not just being tired, it's your nervous system literally shutting down because it cannot cope with the demands anymore.

"People describe feeling emotionally flat, mentally foggy, physically exhausted, and unable to switch off."

And while the WHO states that burnout itself stems from purely an occupational context, there's no doubt that the symptoms of work stress have an adverse effect on everyday life.

© Getty Images Are you suffering from burnout?

"You might notice sleep disturbances, irritability, a loss of motivation, or even physical symptoms like headaches, chronic pain, or digestive issues," Dr Sarah says.

"In many cases, burnout can trigger autoimmune conditions or other stress-related illnesses. A burnout is when stress symptoms become critical.

"The adverse effects of it spill into every area of life, leading to behavioural changes, a fear of failure or self-doubt, and loss of motivation. If not treated, it can lead to serious health issues."

© Alamy Burnout, if left untreated, can lead to serious health issues

What causes burnout

So now we know that burnout is defined by a physical and mental type of extreme, chronic stress stemming from one's occupational life. How does one become burnt out at work?

Michelle notes that some are more at-risk than others.

"Hybrid workers are increasingly at risk of burnout if the right support networks and organisations systems are not in place. One of the most common concerns for hybrid workers is the erosion of boundaries between personal and professional lives.

© Alamy Experts state that burnout is specifically related to occupational contexts

"With laptops and emails readily accessible, people often find it difficult to truly disconnect.

"This 'always-on' culture, where people feel compelled to respond to emails, Slack, or Teams messages at all hours, can lead to burnout."

Dr Sarah adds: "Burnout comes from chronic, unrelenting stress without enough recovery time. We all deal with daily stressors, such as a workout or a deadline, but when the body never gets the chance to deactivate and repair, the system breaks down.

"In modern society, most people are very good at activating and 'go' but they don't know how to switch off."

© Oleh_Slobodeniuk, Alamy Getting outside in nature and exercise will help lower our stress levels

Difference between burnout and stress

The lines between burnout and stress are often blurred. If you're one of those people who feels like they feel consistently and constantly stressed, it's likely more than just stress.

Dr Sarah puts it simply: "Stress is acute and temporary. We can feel stressed before a presentation or after a busy week, but when we rest, we recover.

"Burnout is when that ability to regulate disappears, even with time off, you don't feel restored. The nervous system is fried, and the brain's dopamine and adrenal systems are out of balance.

"Instead of bouncing back, you feel depleted, disconnected, and unable to function at your normal capacity. That's the critical difference."

How to prevent burnout:

So now we know what burnout is, where it stems from and how it's different from stress, it's important to figure out how to prevent it from happening in the first place.

"You can't eliminate stress, but you can train your system to recover from it. That means prioritising proper sleep, balanced nutrition, daily movement, and moments of genuine downtime," says Dr Sarah.

© Getty Images Focusing on sleep, fitness, and mindfulness can all help ease stress and prevent burnout

What if you're already burnt out?

Already crossed the threshold? The first thing is telling yourself that you won't be able to simply 'power through'.

"The body will stop you if you don't stop. You have to be honest and aware and call it what it is. The first step is a kind of surrender, and to let people you trust know that you need help," advises Sarah.

"Recovery has to be intentional and longer-term. That might mean changing routines, addressing sleep debt, nourishing the body properly, and often even taking medical leave.

"For some, therapy is essential to understand why they drove themselves to the point of collapse in the first place. It's about relearning how to live in balance. The earlier we catch the warning signs, the easier it is to reset.