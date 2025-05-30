Megan Thee Stallion's daring swimsuit with huge cutout leaves fans stunned

Megan Thee Stallion is proving she is more than just a hot girl. On Thursday, May 29, the 'Sweetest Pie' rapper walked the runway wearing a design from her own collection. Megan closed the show in a daring, metallic one-piece with a huge cutout.

She collaborated with Walmart for the collection, 'Hot Girl Summer,' and designed one pieces, swim tops and bottoms, and cover ups. Megan celebrated the milestone by posting to her 32.6 million Instagram followers: "Thank you to all my beautiful models for showcasing my collection so beautifully with lots of positive energy."

And her fans couldn't get enough. One commented: "I have three gym memberships. This should be me!!!" Another said, "If I looked like this, I would never shut up about it."

© Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer Megan on the runway

Even before she walked the runway, Megan was a multi-hyphenate. In April, she announced she was starting construction on her very own Popeyes location, which will feature her "Hottie Sauce" a condiment of cider vinegar, Aleppo pepper, and honey. In February, she celebrated her 30th birthday by releasing her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas.

Megan doesn't just have a mind for business. During her rise to fame, she graduated from Texas Southern University in 2021 with a degree in health administration. She's said she pursued the degree in honor of her late mother, Holly Thomas.

© GC Images Megan has proved herself to be a fashion icon

Even more, Megan is a mental health advocate too. Last fall, she partnered up with the California Department of Public Health and its youth suicide prevention campaign 'Never a Bother.'

"It took me a long time to be comfortable talking about my mental health," she shared with Billboard. "Asking for help doesn't make me weak."

© Instagram Megan loves her swimsuits

Megan released her single "Whenever" this April, continuing her music career that's won her three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Last year, she also told her entire story in her documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. The documentary covered her rise to fame, her journey as a Black woman in a male dominated industry, and the highly publicized trial with rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting her in the foot in 2020.

© Dia Dipasupil Megan on the red carpet

In interviews, Megan has been open about the trauma from the shooting and the toll it took on her mental health, emphasizing that she refuses to let it define her. Instead, she channels her strength into her music, her many business ventures, and now, her swimsuit line.