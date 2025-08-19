Stacey Solomon's 'empowering' fitness routine - after undergoing weight loss transformation

Stacey Solomon empowered fans when she took to Instagram to share a bikini-clad photo from her recent family holiday on social media last week.

"My body looks a little different to last year's summer holiday. I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February," the star revealed.

"Kept quiet and just got my head down and kept going. I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss [expletive] strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary."

She added: "I feel so much stronger this year, which is so empowering & yes my body has changed, but honestly I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful, no matter what shape or size."

Why is Stacey's workout beneficial?

Now, the star of BBC's Sort Your Life Out, 35, has shared an insight into her workout routine with a new video during her time away. Mum of five Stacey took to Instagram to share a video shot in the gym at Regnum The Crown, the five-star resort she was staying at in Turkey.

She was seen taking on a number of different exercises, which personal trainer and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, Nancy Best, will be the first to praise.

© Instagram The star has shared photos from her family holiday

"It is fantastic to see a woman with a huge public profile championing the benefits of functional strength training, particularly at a time when many celebrities are choosing to shrink their bodies via GLP-1 medications," Nancy tells us.

"She's also highlighted the value of exercise as a form of self-care, rather than purely for aesthetic outcomes. This message needs to be heard by so many working mums across the UK, who are always pushing their needs to the bottom of the list and can struggle to build a habit with movement."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon says she works out so she can lift her children

Not only is Stacey's attitude to exercise commendable, but Nancy says her chosen workout plan is a smart one.

© Instagram Strength training like Stacey's reduces a woman's chance of developing osteoporosis

"Her focus on strength training has been proven in multiple studies to have a profound impact on long-term health markers," the fitness expert explains. "From reducing a woman's chance of developing osteoporosis, to improving cardiovascular function, she's laying the foundations to have an active, pain-free life in decades to come."

An expert weighs in on Stacey's workout

Nancy says Stacey's upper body workout combines push and pull movement patterns, which replicate how we use our bodies in everyday life. "For example, the shoulder press helps her lift her younger children overhead, and the lat pulldown machine mimics retrieving a suitcase from the overhead locker. As she's on holiday, this could come in handy!," she says.

© Instagram Stacey is an inspiration to her daughters Rose and Belle

"I love her goal of doing one assisted pull-up - this is a movement some of my clients are working towards, too. Developing the strength to lift your own bodyweight is so empowering, and I hope she'll inspire more women to start lifting weights and using resistance machines in the gym."