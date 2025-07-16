Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her enviably toned body in a new swimsuit photo

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her stunning toned body in a new swimsuit picture on her social media page. The actress posted a carousel set of her OOTDs, however the main picture which featured Gwyneth in a black one-piece swimsuit, stole the show.

She was seen with chiseled thighs and calves in the mirror shot. The performer finished off her look with black sunglasses, a beige hat, a gold necklace and a matching red manicure and pedicure.

Her elegant hourglass figure has previously gotten the attention of her online followers, who have inquired about her fitness routine for her "Ask Me Anything" Q&A on Instagram stories.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow wore a black one-piece bathing suit

Gwyneth revealed online that she is whole-heartedly dedicated to her health journey during the majority of her week, however she has decreased the intensity over time.

She shared: "I do something six days a week, but with a lot less intensity than I used to. Even just going for an hour walk, or like now, I'm walking around our giant Goop office. I usually take multiple spins around to stretch my legs. But I try to do something — a little something — everyday."

© Instagram Gwyneth also donned a floor-length black dress

Although she may be taking it easier these days, Gwyneth used to do the opposite before. She used to commit to doing 45 minutes of cardio and 45 minutes of lifting for five days a week.

Some of her previous 16 exercises used to include 20 reps and featured donkey kicks and arm circles. Gwyneth also enjoys dry brushing her body before she heads into a 30-minute infrared sauna, to help her decompress from her workouts.

As for her diet, Gwyneth takes the holistic approach. During The Art of Being Well podcast, the star revealed she's a big fan of "a nice intermittent fast."

© Instagram In her carousel set, Gwyneth posted several mirror OOTD pictures

She added: "I usually eat something about 12. And in the morning, I'll have some things that won't spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee." Her go-to for lunch includes soups, which specifically contain bone broth.

For dinner, the actress tends to eat it earlier in the evening and she follows paleo restrictions, therefore she incorporates "lots of vegetables."

© Instagram Gwyneth's style is often elegant and simple

She explained: "It's really important for me to support my detox." Besides the movie star's jaw-dropping bathing suit picture, her carousel set which she captioned as "summer selects," also showcased her classy style.

In her fashion fit pictures, the actress donned a simple, floor-length black dress with spaghetti straps, and gold hoops. Another OOTD showcased Gwyneth wearing a black tank top, white tailored knee-high shorts and black shoes with cutouts.

As for her beauty routine, the actress sported makeup free looks, and wore her straight hair, or opted for a sleek lower bun on hotter summer days.