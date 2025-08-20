Karren Brady, 56, spills secret to 'long-term' results of weight loss transformation

Baroness Karren Brady CBE, best known for The Apprentice, has been incredibly open about her weight loss journey, and has surprised fans with brand new photos following some more procedures.

Taking to Instagram, the 56-year-old shared two pictures, one of her undergoing a skin-tightening procedure, and the other showcasing her arms afterwards.

© Instagram Karren Brady shared a photo of her appearance following skin-tightening

In her caption, she penned a confessional message to her fans and followers: "I never thought I'd have the confidence to wear short sleeves again, but after a course of Exion skin tightening with radio frequency, I can!"

She continued, explaining what the effects of the procedure were: "Exion uses radiofrequency and targeted ultrasound to naturally boost hyaluronic acid up to 224%, while stimulating collagen and elastin for smoother, firmer, more youthful-looking skin – all with no needles, no pain and no downtime."

Karren concluded her caption with excitement and gratitude, thanking the practitioner and writing: "Bring on the sleeveless tops!"

The Apprentice star's comment section was divided on the message of her post, with some praising her confidence and others defending all body shapes and sizes.

Karren's fans were divided

One follower commented a series of applause emojis, another a line of fire emojis, and a third wrote: "Absolutely fabulous".

Another penned: "I hope you know you were always able to wear the tops. You're absolutely beautiful. Nobody needs surgeries or procedures to wear short sleeved tops. I promise all anyone is noticing is your smile."

© Instagram Karren Brady also shared a picture of the procedure

Others felt more strongly about her change in confidence following the procedures. One fan commented: "We can ALL wear short sleeves can't we?? Irrespective of the size of our arms?"

Meanwhile, a second wrote: "Who's going to tell her that you can wear short sleeves, whatever your arms look like? There aren't any rules, it's okay."

Karren Brady's 'inspiring' openness

Either way, it's respectable how open the Baroness has decided to be about the experience and emotions of her weight loss journey. Speaking to The Mail on Sunday last year, she said: "I have been on a health kick, I became a grandma, and I wanted to be a fit healthy grandma, so I started eating healthy and exercising.

"I haven't joined [the Ozempic Club] – bloody hard work. It is ok losing it, it is keeping it off. I have lost quite a bit – I don't know though as I don't weigh myself. I feel better for it. It is good because everything you put on fits."

© Instagram Karren Brady has spoken openly about her weight loss journey

Ayesha Bashir, prescribing pharmacist and weight loss expert at Chemist4U, said: "Karren Brady's transformation and her openness about her challenges with post-weight loss excess skin is inspiring.

"Significant weight loss, especially if lost quickly, can lead to loose or excess skin, which is why people, like Karren, turn to skin-tightening procedures to feel more confident in their results."

She also offered advice to people in similar positions, adding: "For anyone on a weight loss journey, there are steps you can take to support your skin along the way, from building muscle through strength training, staying hydrated, and eating a nutrient-rich diet, to protecting your skin from the sun.

"In some cases, treatment like radio frequency, topical options, or even surgery may be considered. The earlier you start supporting your skin's health, the better your long-term results can be."