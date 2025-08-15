Carrie Underwood looks unreal as she continues body transformation in new home workout

Carrie Underwood has tons of energy, and when she isn't busy dancing on stage, she's working out at home.

The award-winning country star has an enviable physique thanks to her commitment to her fitness, and most recently was hailed an inspiration in a new home workout video.

Posted on her fitness brand fit52's Instagram page, and shared on her own feed, Carrie was seen lifting a kettle ball on a mat in the hallway.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood looks incredible in new workout footage

Looking stylish in matching purple leggings and a top, her long blond hair was scraped back in a ponytail. Her sculpted arms were on display, something that didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"You look unreal, you're an inspiration," one follower wrote in the comments, while another remarked: "You look amazing." A third added: "Go Carrie!"

Carrie Underwood has an incredible figure

Carrie's video was captioned with a motivational message, with the star admitting that she wasn't feeling the workout and nearly didn't do it, but carried on anyway until the end.

She wrote: "Almost skipped today... but I showed up, moved my body, breathed through it, and finished anyways. So if you're thinking about giving up, don't. You've got this too!"

© Rick Kern The singer works out both on and off stage

Carrie's fitness app was launched in 2020 with her personal trainer, Eve Overland. The app is described as "a fresh and balanced approach to wellness, that follows her knowledgeable and fun fitness routine."

Ahead of the app's release, Carrie – along with Eve and her nutritionist, Cara Clark – published an accompanying book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with Fit52Life.

Carrie admitted that she created her book and fitness app to help cope with other people's opinions of her.

© Instagram The singer has sculpted arms which she maintains through regular weight lifting

"I shouldn’t care what people think about me," she told Women's Health magazine, after recounting body shaming she received on message boards in her American Idol days. "I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes. I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators."

As well as keeping up with her fitness, when she isn't working, Carrie enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

© Getty Images Carrie with her husband Mike Fisher

The American Idol alum is married to husband Mike Fisher, and they are parents to two young sons, Jacob and Isaiah. The family live on a $3M farm in Tennessee, and Carrie opened up about the simplicity of her day to day life on it, something she cherishes.

Talking to Absolute Radio Country, she said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."