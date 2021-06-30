Elle Macpherson stuns in white bikini posing poolside at Florida mansion The model has the most incredible home

Elle Macpherson is the proud owner of an envy-inducing $8.1million mansion and one look at her swimming pool is enough to make you want to dive right in.

The Australian model recently celebrated her 57th birthday, but judging by her physique you wouldn't have known it.

MORE: Elle Macpherson shares incredibly rare photo of her son Flynn

Elle featured on Architectural Digest's Instagram - in a now-deleted post - and was seen walking around the edge of the luxury pool, wearing a white bikini.

They captioned the image: "When she set out looking for a new home in Florida, supermodel @ellemcphersonofficial originally had a classic midcentury single-story home in mind, "something very Miami," she says.

Elle follows a strict wellness regime to stay in shape

"But her search eventually led her to this Normandy-inspired house designed by architect @chadoppenheim on two verdant acres featuring massive live oaks together with lemon, orange, and mango trees and organic vegetable garden."

MORE: The food group that helps Elle Macpherson stay fit and fabulous in her 50s

SEE: Inside Helena Christensen's quirky homes around the world – photos

The home certainly looks every inch of the magical wonderland described, and with a price tag in the millions, it's not surprising.

Elle bought the palatial pad in 2019 and it's situated in Coral Gables where she enjoys the sun-drenched days by the pool.

Elle turned 57 this year

The model keeps in shape with a strict wellness regime which leaves her body looking and feeling its best.

Elle opened up about her alkaline diet to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley during a podcast. She said: "I'd always been interested in wellness... And when I had children, I was watching my body evolve and I wanted to learn more about how to support it through all the different phases of my life."

MORE: Helena Christensen's gorgeous before-and-after swimsuit photos get fans talking

Elle's home is the perfect place to soak up the sun

She continued: "The incredible Dr Lauscher introduced me to a plant-based diet and explained the importance of having an alkaline body and dietary approach."

This means Elle replaced acidic foods like meat, eggs, poultry, fish, grains and alcohol with fruits, nuts, legumes, and vegetables.

Elle also credits regular exercise for her appearance and loves to swim and ride her bike too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.