Swimsuit-clad Christina Aguilera highlights weight loss transformation in stunning poolside photos

Christina Aguilera is living her best life. Fresh from an impromptu hotel photoshoot in sheer lingerie, the singer has treated fans to some more jaw-dropping photos, this time wearing a deep red, asymmetrical swimsuit, that highlighted her reported 40lbs weight loss, while posing on a sun-lounger strategically placed in a swimming pool. If her swimwear wasn't enough to turn heads, Christina made sure to accentuate her best angles by expertly arching her back and adding heels to her feet to elongate her toned, tanned legs.

The 44-year-old didn't share what the shoot was for, but she no doubt nailed the brief. Her bronzed skin glowed under the light and stood out against the watery backdrop, with her platinum blonde hair popping against her complexion, which looked equally bronzed and sculpted. Christina added a dark, glossy lip and a pair of stylish sunglasses to shield her eyes as she gazed up at the sky.

Sharing a carousel of clips and photos, Christina simply captioned the post: "breakfast is served," and her followers were quick to compliment her on another stunning appearance that put her weight loss front and center. "These new photos/videos girl!" one commented alongside a fire and heart emoji. A second said: "Omg this woman gets better every day!!!" A third added: "Flawless as always!"

Weight loss

Christina's size has fluctuated over the years, and she was subjected to body shaming after gaining weight following the birth of her son, Max, in 2008. She is also mom to daughter, Summer. Two years later, she lost a dramatic amount of weight for her role in the 2010 film, Burlesque, but following her divorce from music composer Jordan Bratman, that same year, her weight fluctuated again.

© Getty Images for Airbnb Christina has lost a reported 40lbs

Despite her varying size, she maintains she has always been "confident" in her skin. "Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," she told Marie Claire. "It's noise I block out automatically," she added. "I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."

© Instagram Christina has given up dieting

In recent years, Christina has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation and has lost a reported 40lbs. Last August, she spoke about the "obsession" people have with her weight, telling Glamour: "When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s. I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.'

© Getty Images Christina's weight has fluctuated over the years

"Then I had industry people, 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,'" Christina added. "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a [expletive] about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

© Getty Images Christina is confident in her skin

In 2020, she revealed that she had given up dieting. "I'm not going on a diet, get over it," she told L'Officiel Italia, adding: "Each of us is an individual, and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else."