Muscles feeling sore after training? 5 recovery hacks a PT swears by

We've all been there: the urge to immediately take a well-earned rest after a long run, an intense weight-lifting session or perhaps your favourite HIIT class at the gym is strong. And as much as rest is crucial, any fitness professional worth their salt will tell you that active recovery is almost as important as the workout itself. Many already know that stretching, for example, is a good way to lower the heart rate and cool muscles safely. However, the chances are, you're not doing enough in your post-workout routine. Lucy Ingleby, a Personal Training Expert at Mirafit, shares her tips to ensure your cool-downs are sufficient.

Why is a sufficient cool-down important?

Cooling down the body properly is essential for injury prevention, muscle maintenance and overall fitness progression. As Lucy explains, an effective warm-down is something that is often overlooked by those who complete regular, intense workouts, and it can set them back on their fitness journey. "What you do after training is just as important as the workout itself. If you've done an intense workout and not put any care or attention into the muscle groups you've worked, this can cause DOMS (Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness) and make your next session painful." To avoid setting your fitness routine back, click through the gallery to see Lucy's five methods for an effective post-workout recovery routine.

© Getty Images Hydrate and refuel We know that fuelling the body before a workout and drinking water throughout an exercise routine is important, but it's vital that we don't just stop drinking water or eating once we're finished. "Hydration is one of the simplest yet most overlooked aspects of recovery. After a workout, your body loses fluids and electrolytes through sweat; failing to replace them can lead to dehydration, negatively impacting recovery. Rehydrating with water or an electrolyte-rich drink, such as coconut water or a low-sugar sports drink, helps restore balance, supports muscle function, and ensures your body is ready for the next training session," explains Lucy. You might think to yourself, 'I ate before my workout, so now I'm full', but eating afterwards is important to aid muscle recovery, according to Lucy. "Refuelling properly is important. After a workout, your muscles become depleted of glycogen, and the repair process begins almost immediately. Ideally, you should aim to consume a meal or snack within 30 to 60 minutes after exercise to optimise recovery."

© Getty Images Light exercise/active recovery If you've ever run a marathon, hiked a mountain, or completed anything long-distance or high-intensity, it can be tempting to collapse on the first chair you see or immediately lie down in a heap of exhaustion. Lucy says this is a bad idea. "Stopping intense activity can cause blood to pool in your lower extremities, leading to dizziness and an increased risk of fainting. It can also lead to prolonged muscle soreness. Active recovery gives your heart rate a chance to slow down and begin the recovery process. Whether it's a light walk or cycle around your area or gentle yoga stretches on a mat, low-impact movement can really help relieve muscle tightness." In June, I completed a 54-mile bike ride from London to Brighton (excuse my humble brag). After spending more than four hours climbing hills and treading uneven terrain on my bike, the first thing I wanted to do when I saw the bright lights of Brighton Pier was hop off my bike and, frankly, never look at it again. But hopping back on the saddle straight away and cycling (leisurely) across the flat seafront for at least another ten kilometres meant I felt almost no soreness the next day.

© Getty Images Take a shower or bath Taking a shower after a workout is always a good idea. Not only will it freshen you up and rid you of sweat and odour, but the warmth will help your muscles, too. Lucy says: "A warm shower or bath is excellent for lowering your body temperature and supports the wind-down process. Standing under or plunging your body into water after working out will help prevent muscular pain and stiffness as warm and cold water help increase blood flow. Depending on your preference, you can add additional aids to soothe your muscles. I benefit from adding Epsom salts to my bath after lifting weights and running, as it helps prevent my muscles from cramping."



© Getty Images Massage therapy Ever wondered why professional athletes immediately enlist their physios and massage therapists after a workout? It's not for a flex or luxury indulgence; it's crucial. Lucy states: "Massaging the muscles you have worked in your gym session is vital for reducing inflammation in the body. By rubbing your muscles, you stimulate the tiny cells that convert glucose into energy, which is key for your cells to recover. A light massage can also prevent the pain of DOMS, so you can exercise more consistently. Whether you opt for a professional massage or do it yourself, there are various ways to prevent muscle tension. You can use your hands, some oil, a massage gun, or a foam roller to improve blood flow and promote relaxation." Foam rollers are my preference. Can they feel like torture sometimes? Yes. But is it worth it? Always.

