Bikini-clad Demi Lovato displays slimmed-down physique in scorching poolside photos
Demi Lovato showed off the dramatic results of her weight loss in a stunning bikini while posing poolside during the summer

photo of demi lovato in white puff ball skirt© Getty Images for Teen Vogue
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
6 minutes ago
Demi Lovato appears more confident than ever after undergoing a weight loss transformation in recent years. The singer has been sharing snapshots from her summer on Instagram, and several photos feature her wearing a bikini that highlights her slimmed-down physique. Demi hasn't shared the secrets to her weight loss, saying in March 2021 that she "accidentally lost weight" and doesn't "count calories." However, many have suspected that she may have turned to Ozempic to aid her in her weight loss journey, but she has so far not commented on the rumors. 

Demi is "trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like I can't even reach that yet," she told Penn Badgley during an appearance on his podcast Podcrushed. "I have to work on body acceptance, body neutrality, because that feels like a goal I can reach." See Demi's best post-transformation photos below.

1/5

photo of demi lovato wearing bikini and standing in a pool© Instagram

Demi Lovato displays weight loss in turquoise bikini

Poolside

In her most recent carousel of images from her summer of fun, Demi looked incredible in a turquoise bikini, standing in a swimming pool while peering over her shoulder at the camera, the water rose to just below her toned derriere, while her long, dark locks fell in waves down her back.

2/5

demi lovato lying on sun lounger in orange bikini© Instagram

Demi Lovato soaks up the sun in tiny orange bikini

Summer heat

Demi appears to have spent a good amount of time soaking up the sun in a variety of swimwear, and her weight loss was evident in another photo she shared of herself on a sun lounger. The singer looked toned and tanned in a bright orange bikini as she stretched out her body and displayed her enviable curves while posing for a selfie.

3/5

photo of demi lovato posing for selfie wearing monochrome skirt and bra top© Instagram

Demi Lovato showcases curves in monochrome outfit

Monochrome

Demi looked gorgeous in a monochrome outfit that consisted of a high-waisted pencil skirt that hugged her hips and a matching bra top that exposed her toned stomach. While Demi is quiet about her weight loss, she did previously admit that she doesn't "over exercise," or "restrict or purge" as she continues to recover from bulimia. "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture," she said on Instagram.

4/5

photo of demi lovato wearing black dress and leaning against silver trailer© Instagram

Demi Lovato looks like a rockstar in plunging black dress

Back In Black

Demi looked like rock royalty in her all-black ensemble, wearing a plunging dress with exposed silver zippers, which she topped off with a pair of calf-length biker boots and sunglasses.

5/5

photo of demi lovato in jeans and plunging black top posing in front of wood wall© Instagram

Demi Lovato serves up glam even when in the studio

Studio session

Demi doesn't let a day in the studio stop her from dressing up. She looked effortlessly cool in a pair of gray denim jeans and a sheer, cropped blouse with a plunging neckline and fluted sleeves, which she wore over a black bra.

