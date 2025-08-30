Bikini-clad Demi Lovato displays slimmed-down physique in scorching poolside photos

Demi Lovato appears more confident than ever after undergoing a weight loss transformation in recent years. The singer has been sharing snapshots from her summer on Instagram, and several photos feature her wearing a bikini that highlights her slimmed-down physique. Demi hasn't shared the secrets to her weight loss, saying in March 2021 that she "accidentally lost weight" and doesn't "count calories." However, many have suspected that she may have turned to Ozempic to aid her in her weight loss journey, but she has so far not commented on the rumors.

Demi is "trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like I can't even reach that yet," she told Penn Badgley during an appearance on his podcast Podcrushed. "I have to work on body acceptance, body neutrality, because that feels like a goal I can reach." See Demi's best post-transformation photos below.

1/ 5 © Instagram Demi Lovato displays weight loss in turquoise bikini Poolside In her most recent carousel of images from her summer of fun, Demi looked incredible in a turquoise bikini, standing in a swimming pool while peering over her shoulder at the camera, the water rose to just below her toned derriere, while her long, dark locks fell in waves down her back.



2/ 5 © Instagram Demi Lovato soaks up the sun in tiny orange bikini Summer heat Demi appears to have spent a good amount of time soaking up the sun in a variety of swimwear, and her weight loss was evident in another photo she shared of herself on a sun lounger. The singer looked toned and tanned in a bright orange bikini as she stretched out her body and displayed her enviable curves while posing for a selfie.



3/ 5 © Instagram Demi Lovato showcases curves in monochrome outfit Monochrome Demi looked gorgeous in a monochrome outfit that consisted of a high-waisted pencil skirt that hugged her hips and a matching bra top that exposed her toned stomach. While Demi is quiet about her weight loss, she did previously admit that she doesn't "over exercise," or "restrict or purge" as she continues to recover from bulimia. "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture," she said on Instagram.



4/ 5 © Instagram Demi Lovato looks like a rockstar in plunging black dress Back In Black Demi looked like rock royalty in her all-black ensemble, wearing a plunging dress with exposed silver zippers, which she topped off with a pair of calf-length biker boots and sunglasses.

