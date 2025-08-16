Demi Lovato showcases dramatic weight loss in tiny string bikini

Demi Lovato sent temperatures soaring when she shared a stunning photo of herself lounging in a bright orange bikini.

The 32-year-old has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation in recent years, and she looked slimmer than ever, soaking up the rays on a sun lounger in her tiny two-piece.

Demi shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing off "bits and pieces" of her life from the last few months, but it was her striking bikini image that grabbed fans' attention.

The singer looked toned and tanned as she stretched out her body and displayed her enviable curves while posing for a selfie.

Her followers were quick to praise her "hot" appearance, with many commenting with complimentary messages, calling Demi "beautiful" and "so pretty."

Demi has sparked speculation that she may have turned to Ozempic to aid her in her weight loss journey, but she has so far not commented on the rumors.

In March 2021, she said on Instagram that she "accidentally lost weight," and doesn't "count calories," "over exercise," or "restrict or purge" as she continues to recover from bulimia, adding: "And I especially don't live my life according to the diet culture."

Demi is following a treatment plan to help her accept her body after revealing in 2024 that she had been in recovery for her eating disorder for "going on six" years.

"I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I've been in recovery from bulimia for about five, going on six, years now," she told Penn Badgley during an appearance on his podcast Podcrushed.

"I'm trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like I can't even reach that yet. I have to work on body acceptance, body neutrality because that feels like a goal I can reach."

She continued: "And so some days I just work on, and I do this with my treatment team, I have a nutritionist and a therapist that specializes in eating disorders.

"And I just work with them. We come up with tools... we do sessions on body image, and they provide me with a ton of insight.

"The main thing that I'm working on is just body acceptance, and just looking in the mirror and being like, 'This body is strong.' Very basic, elementary affirmations.

"But like, 'This body saved my life and fought for my life when I overdosed.' 'This body is a miracle,'" she added. "That's what I have to focus on, because loving my body and having full acceptance over it... it feels too far away right now."