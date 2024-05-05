Kourtney Kardashian shares insight into postpartum experience as she admits to 'not feeling quite ready' for TV comeback

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about what heading back to work while going through postpartum looked like for her.

The Lemme founder, 44, is a few months into the postpartum stage, often dubbed the "fourth trimester," after welcoming her fourth child, son Rocky Thirteen, her first with husband Travis Barker, in late October.

Since before welcoming baby Rocky, the reality star has long been candid about the ins and outs of her fertility journey, pregnancy, and her health, and her latest candid insight is no exception.

Over the weekend, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared some behind the scenes photos from her time on set shooting promo shots for the upcoming season of The Kardashians on Hulu, and got candid about "not feeling quite ready" to be back in front of the camera.

"BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n' stuff for season 5!" she wrote, before admitting: "I was three months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there's lots and lots of people watching me all day."

She noted: "Even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas."

Nonetheless, she then shared: "But something I've been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!"

"I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I've been home for months in pajamas."

She concluded: "How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom… we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"

In the first few photos, Kourtney appears wearing a figure-hugging, beige off-the-shoulder dress, plus in the last one, she revealed the full-body spandex she had underneath, and her baby Rocky's tiny foot is peeking from the corner of the shot.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with supportive messages from celebrities and fans alike, with Michelle Pfeiffer writing: "Love everything about this post," as celebrity hairstylist Ouai founder Jen Atkin added: "Best life."

Others followed suit with: "Beautiful and blessed!!!" and: "Kourtney, you look amazing!" as well as: "This is what's up. Normalizing and embracing post birth bodies. Major kudos to her," plus another fan added: "You are always so honest and in touch with your emotions. Keep glowing and loving yourself!"