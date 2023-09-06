Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on hospitalization, reveals baby with Travis Barker underwent fetal surgery

The baby is the reality star's fourth child, and her first with the Blink-182 drummer

Kourtney Kardashian is grateful for her health and that of her baby boy's with Travis Barker, who just underwent fetal surgery.

Reports that the reality star, who is pregnant with her fourth baby, had a health scare last week quickly swirled after her husband was forced to abruptly postpone several Blink-182 concerts.

Now, in an emotional statement on Instagram, the soon-to-be- mom-of-four has detailed for the first time what happened.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her hand holding Travis' at the hospital, she wrote: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

She continued: "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," adding: "And to my mom [Kris Jenner], thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kourtney then explained: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

She went on: "I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

MORE: When is Kourtney Kardashian due? Everything we know about her pregnancy with Travis Barker

MORE: Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler's real thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian marriage

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

© Instagram This is Kourtney's fourth baby

The Lemme founder concluded: "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with support for Kourtney and Travis from celebrities and fans alike, with some of her followers writing: "Oh my goodness Kourt I'm so sorry and so happy to hear you're both ok," and: "Thinking of you guys," as well as: "Glad you and baby are safe and well."

© Instagram The star announced her happy baby news in June

Kourtney first announced her pregnancy back in June at a Blink-182 concert, when she held up a sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant," a nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's best pregnancy fashion moments

© Getty It's unclear when the couple's baby is due

She previously opened up about her journey trying to conceive and attempting IVF on her show The Kardashians. In an episode of the hit Huly reality show, she's seen telling her sisters: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

She also spoke on the impact the treatment had on her body, and said: "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it has taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable and happy with the changes."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.