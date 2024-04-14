Ciara admits she's 'trying to lose 70 lbs' after welcoming fourth baby

Ciara is getting candid about her postpartum experience, and how her body has changed since welcoming her fourth baby.

The "Level Up" singer, 38, welcomed baby girl Amora in December of last year, with husband Russell Wilson; the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, also share daughter Sienna, six, and son Win, three, as well as Future, who Ciara shares with ex Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash.

Now, four months into postpartum, often dubbed the "fourth trimester," the mom-of-four is opening up about the weight she's still hoping to lose.

Ciara took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a filter-free selfie, in which she was absolutely glowing with little to no make-up, and with her hair in two tight braids, wearing a Nike sweatshirt.

She then revealed in the caption: "Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…"

"Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you!" she endearingly added, along with the hashtag "Mamba Mentality," the late Kobe Bryant's signature motto.

After the candid revelation, her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their support, with one writing: "Heck that baby weight looks great on you. Either way you're beautiful so don't stress yourself out!" as others followed suit with: "I mean I get it but that post baby weight looks too good on you," and: "Ciara is stunning with or without the baby weight," as well as: "You're doing amazing!!!"

Aside from her fitness plans and her upcoming tour – which is alongside Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes, running from July to August – Ciara and her family also have a big move coming soon, as her husband Russell recently changed football teams.

After two seasons living in Denver and playing for the Broncos, the quarterback, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will presumably be moving soon to Pennsylvania.

Russell recently opened up about how he knew Ciara was the one while appearing on the podcast I Am Athlete, revealing how right before they met, he wrote out what his "five non-negotiables" were for a relationship.

They included being with "a woman of faith," someone who is "faithful not only to him but "everything that she's doing," independent and with "their own identity," as well as "a woman [who] was going to love me the way my mom loved my dad on his deathbed when he was at his lowest," and ultimately a woman who would "tilt the room."

He met Ciara three days after he wrote out his non-negotiables and "prayed" for them, and further recalled: "I walked in the room and I saw – you know little Future he's nine months at the time or whatever – he crawls in my lap," and the realization that "this is going to be my responsibility."

He continued: "I remember leaving that night and God saying to me, "Raising this child is going to be your responsibility.'"

