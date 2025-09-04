Lady Gaga pleads for forgiveness after 'significant risk' to her health amid concert cancelation

Lady Gaga is pleading for forgiveness from her 'little monsters' after a "significant risk" to her health forced her to postpone her Mayhem Ball show in Miami, Florida, on September 3, just minutes before she was due on stage. The 39-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram, revealing that her "strained" voice meant she was forced to cancel the concert to avoid "permanent damage to my vocal cords." She wrote: "Hi everyone, I am really so, so sorry, but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami.

"During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my doctor and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses. I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you, but I don't want to risk long-term or permanent damage to my vocal cords."

Gaga continued: "There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night. Even though this was a hard and agonizing decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment, letdown, or inconvenience. I am so, so sorry."

The "Bad Romance" singer concluded: "I tried so hard to avoid this and I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much, respect you, and hope you can accept my sincere, regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible." Gaga's next show is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

© Instagram Lady Gaga postponed her Miami show to avoid 'permanent damage' to her vocal chords

Shortly after her announcement, fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the last-minute cancellation. "Drove an hour to Miami for Gaga and within 10 minutes, she postponed due to a vocal injury," one wrote on X. Another said: "Only I would fly from CT to Miami for Lady Gaga… & get canceled on."

© Getty Images Lady Gaga asked fans for forgiveness for canceling her show

This is the second time Gaga has canceled a show in Miami, the first being a stop on her Chromatica Ball in 2022, when she was forced to end the concert with only six songs remaining due to stormy weather. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said.

© Getty Images Gaga was forced to end a show early in 2022 while also performing in Miami

© Getty Images Gaga is working hard to reschedule the show

"So thank you, get home safely, God bless you and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home," she added. Some fans pointed out that it seems Gaga has "bad luck" when it comes to performing in Miami. "Miami is trying to kill Lady Gaga. This is the second time. Oh, Miami, you will pay," one person wrote. "OH… Miami really does have bad luck when it comes to Lady Gaga concerts. This is the Chromatica Ball all over again…" another echoed.