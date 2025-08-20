Post Malone displays dramatic 60lbs weight loss in nothing but cowboy hat and briefs

Post Malone showed off his jaw-dropping weight loss by stripping down to almost his birthday suit in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian's brand Skims.

The rapper turned country music artist, 30, displayed his slimmed-down physique wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and a pair of briefs after dropping an incredible 60lbs.

The "Wow" hitmaker posed in the great outdoors at a ranch in Utah, showing off his heavily tattooed chest as he modeled a range of "Realtree" camouflage printed styles.

According to Skims, the singer modeled "our signature SKIMS Cotton and new Heavyweight Fleece fabrication in official Realtree camo print," from the brand's menswear line, which launched in 2023.

SKIMS

"I'm all about comfort and feeling good in what I wear," he said in a press release. "These pieces are fun, the camo especially stands out to me. I've always been into camo."

Kim, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Skims, added: "Post Malone truly embodies the spirit of the SKIMS Man with his effortless energy and style, which really shine through in this campaign."

Weight loss transformation

Following the birth of his daughter in May 2022, Post Malone changed his eating habits and kick-started his weight loss journey by cutting out soda from his diet.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel," he said on Instagram in April 2023.

© Getty Images Post Malone has lost 60lbs since 2023

The artist has since gone from 240lbs to 185lbs after making small changes to his diet and lifestyle, one of which included the introduction of a zero-calorie condiment.

"So I remember on tour, I stopped eating a lot of fried stuff, a lot of pizza, all that stuff, because usually at the end of the day after a show, you're done, you finish up around two o'clock, you don't really know what city you're in, you don't really know where you are," he told radio host Howard Stern in October 2023.

© Getty Images Post Malone's diet before consisted of greasy foods and soda

"You're just in the bus, so it's like, what's really open? And it's always like, you know, greasy stuff."

Detailing some of his food swaps, he continued: "The first step, I remember I went on tour, and I was like, you know what? I'm gonna eat grilled chicken, I'm gonna eat carrots, and I'm gonna have a little bit of white rice every night."

© Getty Images for Spotify Post Malone has gone from 240lbs to 185lbs

Hot sauce

Revealing the one game-changing ingredient that helped him stick to his meal plan, he added: "Hot sauce has no calories in it. I was blown away! I was like wait, what the [expletive] is actually going on? Hot sauce has no calories in it, this [expletive] is sick! I get it!"

"I lost 20 pounds doing that," he added. "And I was like, let's keep going, let's keep building, and we just kept [expletive] rocking and rolling."