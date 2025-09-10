My 'subtle' haircut at 49 was like a facelift - here's what to ask your stylist for

I struggled with flat, 'blah' hair since hitting perimenopause in my early 40s. No matter how much hairspray I used, my once full hair clung to my scalp and pulled my face downward. In search of lift, I tried adding extensions to increase body, which initially worked brilliantly, until the upkeep became too expensive. Then I cut it into a short bob, hoping that the chin-skimming length would give my face some shape, but that didn't work either.

6 years ago, before cutting in bangs, Donna's one-length style didn't flatter her face

Over time, I focused on improving the health of my hair. I upgraded my products, started taking a collagen supplement, cut back on alcohol and upped my protein intake. Slowly, the shedding eased and some fullness returned. Still, my shoulder-length cut felt non-descript, doing nothing for my face. When I told my hairdresser I wanted a subtle change without a drastic cut or colour overhaul, he suggested cutting in some bangs (AKA, a fringe).

Why bangs are midlife's best-kept secret

Bangs - or a 'fringe' - can completely shift how your face looks in midlife. "They are a helpful tool in rebalancing how the eye sees face shape, especially in drawing energy upwards (like a facelift) or hiding lines around the forehead or eyes," explains hairdresser Michael Van Clarke, who has styled celebrities including Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

And he was right. For me, bangs have been as transformative as any tweakment. They instantly lifted my face and helped my haircut feel modern again. But as Michael points out, there's no one-size-fits-all way to cut them in. "How fringes are cut can make faces look rounder or slimmer and the wearer taller and more energised. Badly cut fringes send their look in the less desired direction," he explains.

Curtain bangs: flattering, not fussy

Curtain bangs, like the ones I now wear, are cut long and parted in the middle to sweep around the eyes, giving the softness and distraction of a fringe without the maintenance. Wispy and textured bangs are another good option for midlife hair. "Light, feathery strands blend into the rest of the hair, while textured or choppy bangs are cut in uneven lengths for a more casual style."

Michael explains why the effect is so powerful: "As we age, the mid lengths and ends become drier and fluffier/frizzier, creating more width lower down with one-length haircuts, and more relative flatness around eye levels. It's like the opposite of a facelift," Michael adds. "A fringe breaks through this and gives life and vibrancy around the face and, critically, the eyes. Proper sculptured layering makes it even better." No wonder my old cut was dragging me down - literally. My hair was pulling my features south, when what I needed was something to lift them up.

Curtain bangs are easy to manage in midlife

"With personalisation, most fringes can work on most people, but they are not as predictable, and curtain bangs are easier to manage than a full fringe, which can easily be sent wayward by strong root kinks. Generally, there is a balanced ideal for most people that hairstyling can move them towards," says Michael. For me, that personalisation was everything. And I thank my hairdresser for that! The right cut gave my face a lift, vibrancy, and energy. The wrong one could just as easily have left my face looking heavier or tired.

As Donna discovered, bangs - or a ‘fringe’ - can completely shift how your face looks in midlife.

The styling tip that made all the difference

The best styling tip I learned was this: how you dry your fringe makes all the difference, especially if your hair has a natural wave like mine. "Always dry the roots side to side from wet to take kinks out at root level," advises Michael. And he's right. Once I mastered that trick, my bangs always fall into place effortlessly, every time.

Donna's new haircut helped her feel fresh

Now, at almost 50, bangs have become my secret weapon. They're my softer, more natural alternative to a facelift — a tweak that reframed my face.