Experts share insight into weight-loss pill arriving in the UK to replace 'inaccessible' injections

While many are familiar with weight-loss medication as an injectable daily treatment, a new form of the effective GLP-1 agonist drug could be set to arrive in the UK as early as next year. The manufacturer Eli Lilly, which produces Mounjaro – the injectable treatment that has become a highly sought-after medication in the UK, leading to price hikes and shortages – is currently in the late stages of trialling weight-loss medication in pill form. It's thought that the new form of medication, Orforglipron, would be extremely appealing to those who are already taking the drug to lose weight but find the idea of injectables off-putting. It'll also mean the medication is more accessible to underdeveloped countries.

According to The Times, the pharmaceutical company aren't far from getting it over the line thanks to positive emerging data. Compared with results seen with Mounjaro injections, the weight-loss pill found that "taken once per day without food and water restrictions, it lowered weight by an average of 10.5 per cent (22.9 lbs) compared to 2.2 per cent (5.1 lbs) with a placebo." Kenneth Custer, executive vice president at Eli Lilly, said: "With these positive data in hand, we are moving with urgency toward global regulatory submissions to potentially meet the needs of patients who are waiting. If approved, we are ready to offer a convenient, once-daily pill that can be scaled globally – removing barriers and redefining how obesity is treated around the world."

Weight-loss pill 'expected' to arrive in the UK

James O'Loan, CEO and Superintendent Pharmacist at Chemist4U, also gave his take on the development of the pill, explaining that it would be a game-changing alternative for those who do not wish to use daily needle treatment. "At Chemist4U, we're closely monitoring the progress of Orforglipron, a new once-daily weight-loss pill currently in late-stage trials. While official UK licensing and pricing have yet to be confirmed, the introduction of an oral treatment could remove some of the barriers associated with current injectable weight-loss medicines.

"For many people, the idea of regular injections can feel daunting or off-putting, even if they’re highly motivated to lose weight. An effective pill option could make treatment more accessible, less intimidating, and easier to integrate into daily routines." He added: "While injectable GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Mounjaro have already shown strong results for weight management, many people find the idea of weekly injections off-putting. Orforglipron could offer a simpler alternative: one tablet taken once a day. For those who are needle-phobic or who prefer the convenience of oral medication, this could make a real difference. A pill form also makes travelling easier and removes the need for needle disposal."

What is Orforglipron?

Like Mounjaro, Orforglipron belongs to a group of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists. This means that Orforglipron will work the same as Mounjaro and have the same physiological effects; however, its method of administration is oral rather than injected. As James explains: "Orforglipron works by slowing down how quickly food leaves the stomach, helping people feel fuller for longer. It reduces appetite, supports better blood sugar control, and may even help curb cravings. Together, these effects make it easier to eat smaller portions and stick to a reduced-calorie diet without feeling deprived."

Chemist4U also explains that weight loss isn't the only benefit that trials of Orforglipron have shown. "The findings from ATTAIN-1, announced in August 2025, exceeded expectations. People taking the highest dose of Orforglipron (36 mg) lost an average of 12.4 per cent of their body weight – that's about two stone (27 pounds) for someone starting at 16 stone.

"Even more impressive, nearly 40 per cent of people on this dose lost 15 per cent or more of their starting weight. The medication also improved several important health markers: Lower cholesterol levels, reduced blood pressure, and decreased inflammation in the body. These improvements suggest orforglipron could help protect against heart disease, not just weight loss."