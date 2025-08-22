What is Ozempic vulva? What you need to know about the weight loss drug's latest side effect

Weight loss drugs such as GLP-1s like Ozempic have gained massive popularity worldwide. A recent study shows that over 4% of Americans took weight loss medication last year.

But with the increasing uptake in usage of the drug, unusual side effects have been reported, including the latest one known as 'Ozempic vulva'.

What is Ozempic vulva?

© Alamy Stock Photo Ozempic can cause loss of fat around the genital area

Along with the general weight loss overall, loss of fat around the vagina has been reported among users, leaving sagging skin or loss of volume in the genitalia.

Dr Emma, a doctor-led aesthetician at Dr Emma Clinics tells HELLO!, "The speed of the weight loss can leave skin unable to adapt quickly enough. This can show sagging skin around various parts of the body, as you will lose volume, creating a deflated look."

How many people have been affected by the condition?

© Getty Images More and more patients have reported this issue

Dr Omar Tillo, Medical Director and Senior Body Plastic Surgeon at CREO Clinic, is starting to see a surge in patients coming to him for expert advice on how to help the aftermath of their weight loss in areas all over the body, including the vulva, while on Ozempic.

The increase in patients requiring vaginal rejuvenation hints towards a greater trend of this side effect.

What is the solution to Ozempic vulva?

© Getty Images Vaginal rejuvination is an option

The condition is mainly treated with vaginal rejuvenation, to which degree of sagginess or loss of volume is specific to each individual.

Dr Omar tells HELLO!, "The most important approach is to tailor it to each individual. Some patients will only need small amounts of skin tightening, whereas others may require more intense surgeries. I work closely with each patient to determine the best outcome for them to keep their body's natural shape and meet their expectations."

What is Ozempic mouth?

© Getty Images Ozempic can cause aging around the mouth

This sensory shift is just one of the lesser-known ripples of the Ozempic trend. Others are more visible, particularly in oral and foot health.

Dentist Dr Sofina Ahmed of Viva Dental tells HELLO!: "We're seeing more cases of what's being called 'Ozempic Mouth' or dryness, sensitivity, ulcers, and even faster ageing around the mouth."

She stresses that saliva, chewing and hormonal balance all play crucial roles in oral health. "Patients often focus on the weight loss without realizing their smile might be changing too."

What is Ozempic smell?

© Getty Images Users have reported gravitating towards sweet smells

A growing number of Ozempic users have reported that they are gravitating toward ultra-sweet, dessert-inspired perfumes such as vanilla frosting, toasted marshmallow, and caramel glaze.

Dubbed the 'Ozempic Smell' phenomenon, it's raising questions about how these powerful appetite-suppressing medications may be subtly rewiring our senses.

"Studies confirm our smell can be affected by GLP-1 agonists – leading to increased and decreased sensitivity," one research body notes.

Dr Priya Verma, an aesthetic doctor, explained: "If someone is consuming less sugar, their brain might seek other ways to satisfy that craving. That could explain the shift toward sweet perfumes. In many cases, it's scent as a stand-in for dessert."

What is Ozempic feet?

© Getty Images Ozempic can reduced fat padding in the feet

And then there's 'Ozempic Feet'. Dr Scott Isaacs, president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, explains: "When fat loss is rapid, padding on the feet can shrink. That can leave the skin looser and the tendons more visible. It's not often discussed, but it's real."

This fat padding normally acts as a cushion, absorbing the daily impact of walking, running and standing. When it thins out, it can feel like you're "walking on bone," Dr Isaacs noted, which may lead to pain, discomfort, and even a change in how you walk.

In some cases, this shift in gait can place added strain on other joints and muscles, potentially leading to further issues.

What other side effects can you get if you take Ozempic?

© Getty Images Nausea is another side effect of the medication

Some users can experience other side effects, including nausea, stomach pain, constipation and a general feeling of malaise.

From a nutritional standpoint, unless my clients are suffering from diabetes or are considered medically obese, I would not advise them to take GLP-1s.

For those seeking general weight loss, most people can easily manage their weight through a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise program.